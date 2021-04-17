Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
So, chasing hasn't been easy on this wicket. Mumbai defended a similar score in their last game against Kolkata and would believe that they can do so again. But Hyderabad have fire in their batting too. With Bairstow set to open along with the skipper, it is going to be an interesting chase. Join us for the same shortly.
Bowling from Hyderbad has been top-notch in this game. Shankar was the man who provided the breakthrough after a solid Mumbai start. And after that, Hyderabad bowlers never allowed Mumbai to break free. The two Afghans, Rashid and Mujeeb did a fine job. While Rashid didn't get a wicket, Mujeeb got two big wickets in de Kock and Kishan and punctured the Mumbai batting. Khaleel was excellent in his comeback. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was hit for a few in his 4 overs and the last 2 balls that went for sixes can be a difference in the end.
After deciding to bat first, Mumbai got off to a very good start as skipper Rohit and de Kock added 50-plus. Rohit fell in search of quick runs! Suryakumar Yadav couldn't do much as he fell cheaply too. De Kock played a 40-run innings but took 39 balls to reach there and got out at the wrong time. Kishan too failed to get going. Hardik, Pollard and Krunal struggled in the death overs but Pollard managed to find the fence on the last two balls of the innings to take Mumbai to 150.
A couple of biggies on the last two balls means Mumbai will be not too disappointed with the score on the board. They have defended a similar score in the past and would feel they can do it here again. But top bowling performance from Hyderabad.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in two and Mumbai get to 150! Length ball, in the slot. Pollard creams it deep over the mid-wicket fence. 17 from the over. MUMBAI FINISH ON 150 FOR 5.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! POWERED AWAY! Pollard connects one, finally! A slower, fuller ball. Pollard reads it out of the hands and launches it over long off for a biggie.
Is that a run out? No. Pollard is safe!
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another slower ball, outside off. Pollard gets the inner half of the blade wide of long on. They come back for the second this time. There is a throw at the batter's end and Jonny Bairstow takes the bails off but Pollard is back in.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Full ball, outside off. Drilled down to sweeper cover for just a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Pollard looks to drive but gets the inner half of the bat to long on. Pollard wants the second but Krunal sends him back.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Short of a length, wide outside off. Krunal gets the under edge towards the keeper and takes one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length and outside off. Krunal taps it to short third man for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. This is punched to sweeper cover for one.
Elder Pandya replaces Hardik in the middle now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Now Virat Singh takes a very good catch! Slower ball, full and on off. Pandya looks to go over covers but gets the leading edge. The man from covers runs behind and Virat Singh comes in from sweeper cover. The calling is good and Virat Singh takes a good catch diving forward.
18.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This was a sitter and it should have taken! Length ball, on the off stump line. Pollard drags it across the line but straight to Vijay Shankar at deep mid-wicket. He makes a mess of it. A single is taken.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length on middle and leg. Pollard is through the pull short early and misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky and Mumbai gets valuable runs! Length ball, outside off. Pollard throws the kitchen sink at it and gets the thick outside edge. The ball flies wide of the diving keeper and goes to the third man fence.
Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Khaleel Ahmed it is. 3-0-17-0 from him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on the stumps. Pollard gets the inner half of the bat towards long on for one. They are struggling to score freely here.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost a run out at the bowler's end! Full ball, outside off. This is drilled wide of long off. Once again Warner gets there quickly but the batters want a second. Warner throws it at the bowler's end but Bhuvneshwar Kumar fails to gather it. Would have been close if he had gathered that one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Perfect yorker, on off. Hardik taps it to the off side. Just as single and Hyderabad won't mind that.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around off. This is drilled wide of long off, but Warner gets there in time and keeps it to a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky runs but Mumbai won't mind that! Slower length ball, it lands outside off and takes off. Pandya gets the outside edge as he looks to drive and the ball goes past short third man and to the ropes.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, wide outside off. Pollard comes down the track and taps it to sweeper cover for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end another successful over! Flatter ball, lands outside off and turns back in. Hardik is hit on the pads. The ball lobs up in the air and lands behind Jonny Bairstow.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 2-0-17-0 are his numbers so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, lands on middle and turns down the leg side. Wided.
Who is in next? Hardik Pandya is in now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Great take by Jonny Bairstow and Mumbai slide further! This a flatter ball and sliding down the leg stumps. Kishan goes for the pull but gets the glove and the ball goes behind the stumps. Jonny Bairstow was moving to his right and takes a very good catch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Fuller ball, outside off. Kishan goes for the booming drive and misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on the pads. Pollard whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the middle stumps and it turns back in. Pollard is beaten and gets hit on the pads.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to finish off his 4 overs now.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS MASSIVE! Short ball outside off. Pollard rocks back and smokes it in the top tier of long on. 105 metres and that is the biggest of the season so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye to end! Tight spell from Rashid. He floats this one on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball hits the pad and rolls to fine leg. A leg bye taken. 4-0-22-0 from Rashid.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid slips this one down the leg side. Pollard looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Big appeal for LBW but that looked to be going down. No review from Hyderabad. Darted on the pads, Pollard looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. A big appeal but turned down.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Googly this time, lands it on a length outside off. Kishan taps it wide of covers and takes one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Kishan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, outside off. Kishan pulls it wide of long but Warner gets there in time. Two runs taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the pads. Pollard looks to pull it but gets the inside edge on his pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and they take one.
