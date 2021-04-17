Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What was that?
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Warner looks to slog it on the leg side but mistimes it towards short fine leg.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Great effort in the deep by Pollard! Flatter ball and Warner pulls it wide of long on. But Pollard runs to his left, dives and stops the ball. Two runs taken.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Bairstow goes big again! He moves to 39 off just 14 balls. Krunal tosses this up and around middle and leg, Bairstow moves a touch on the leg side and hits it way into the stands at long on. Big blow.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. This is pulled towards mid on.
Change in bowling!
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on his body. Jonny Bairstow pulls it wide of deep square leg but Krunal Pandya does well to stop it. Warner wanted the single but was sent back by his partner.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer. But down the leg side. Wide given by the umpire.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! Good move by Hyderabad to get him to open! Length ball, in the slot. He just chips it over the long on fence. That was timed really well.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That almost hit someone in the Hyderabad dug-out but there are all smiles there! Short ball, on the leg stump line. Bairstow looks to pull but gets the top edge over the fine leg fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. This is punched towards covers for a run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback delivery. Warner this time moves across the off side and looks to pull this one over short fine leg but Milne smartly followed him and Waner failed to connect it.
Debutant Adam Milne to bowl now.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over mid off! Adam Milne almost picked up a wicket of the first ball. Length ball, outside off. Warner looks to go over mid off but ends up hitting it just over Kieron Pollard there. The ball runs to the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball, outside off. Bairstow taps it to point. 18 from the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on the middle and leg stumps. Jonny Bairstow goes for the pull but misses.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Big, big over for Hyderabad! Low full toss, on off. Bairstow simply punches it over extra covers and to the ropes.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! The change of angles doesn't work for Boult! Comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball on off. Jonny Bairstow just chips it over mid off and hits it all the way over the ropes.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Back of a length, but the same line. Jonny Bairstow pulls it past deep square leg and picks up a boundary.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of singles says Jonny Bairstow! Length ball, on the pads. This is whipped away to the deep square leg fence.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish a tight over! Full and wide outside off. Warner digs it out to the off side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the stumps. Bairstow pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A god length ball around middle, it is the slower one. Warner taps it towards the off side and takes one. Bumrah trying to get to the ball almost got in a tangle with Bairstow.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker! It is on middle, Warner plays it towards mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Bairstow is underway! A length ball on middle, Jonny flicks it down to deep square leg for one.
Has Bumrah struck on the first ball? The umpire doesn't think so but Mumbai are confident. They have gone for the review. Let's see the replay. Looks like there is no bat. Yes. Ultra Edge confirms the same. Mumbai lose the review very early in the game.
1.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There was no bat on that one and Bairstow is safe! An absolute beauty from Bumrah! Lands it on a length on off and gets it to jab back in. Bairstow misses it and de Kock dives to his left and takes a stunner. Bumrah and de Kock think they have got him and decide to review. The replays roll in, at first it looks like it has only hit the back pad. Ultra Edge confirms the same and the umpire now checks for LBW, it is going over the stumps. Mumbai lose the review.
Who will partner Boult from the other end? Here's Jasprit Bumrah with the ball.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Warner punches it to covers and sets off for a quick run. That should have been it, but there is an overthrow at the striker's end and they get overthrows.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of the length, but absolutely no room for Warner. He defends it back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length delivery, on the stumps. Warner is solid in his defence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Touch fuller, outside off. Warner lets this go.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is thrashed to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, on the stumps. The ball nips away and Warner is stuck in the crease while looking to defend. He is hit on the pads. A subdued appeal but not given.
