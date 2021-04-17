Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This a poor ball and gets punished!
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of blocking and single says Rohit Sharma! Flatter ball, but it is in the slot. Rohit Sharma gets down and sweeps it to the mid-wicket fence.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on the pads. Quinton de Kock pushes it to long on for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock gets the inner half of the bat back to the bowler.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is on now.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a shorter ball, on the pads. Rohit Sharma whips it past mid-wicket and takes one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! A good one, in the end, despite the no ball. Shortish and just outside off, de Kock punches it to short cover for nothing.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Good length and just outside off, Rohit taps it to the left of backward point and takes one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, this time Rohit looks to cut but ends up bottom edging it on the off side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good comeback from Khaleel. He bends his back and angles the short ball away from Rohit. Sharma looks to punch it off the back foot but he fails to make any connection.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! It was a well-disguised slower one form Khaleel but the line was not right. Rohit missed his flick but the ball hit his pad and raced to the fine leg fence.
Warner is having a word with his bowler.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and just outside off, de Kock punches it to third man for one. Hang on, Khaleel has overstepped. Free Hit for Rohit Sharma.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Rohit is up and running with a gentle pull shot. A short ball on middle and leg, Rohit swivels and helps it towards to left of fine leg for a single.
Who will partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end? Khaleel Ahmed it is. His first game of the season.
0.6 over (0 Run) Massive appeal for a catch down the leg side. But the umpire is not keen. Another length ball down the leg side. De Kock misses to connect his flick again. This time Bairstow collects it easily and puts in a big appeal. Not out says the umpire. Warner thinks of a review but doesn't go for it. Replays later show it to be a good call as Ultra Edge detected a flat line.
0.5 over (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Kumar is not a pleased man. That was a poor ball though. It is short and wide outside off, de Kock punches it hard but it goes straight to the cover fielder.
0.4 over (0 Run) Was there some bat? No maybe pad. Bhuvneshwar misses the line and bowls it down the leg side. De Kock misses the flick. The keeper, Bairstow dives to his right and catches. Not called wide. So, maybe it kissed the pad.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length and around middle, this one is tucked to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good comeback! Length ball around off and middle, de Kock looks to work it on the leg side but the soft leading edge goes to point.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! What a way to get things going! Lovely on drive from de Kock. Good length and around middle, de Kock punches the drive through mid on to open his account with a boundary.
We are all set to begin! Umpires make their way out to the middle and Hyderabad players take the field. Out come the Mumbai openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for Hyderabad. Here we go...
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (In for Wriddhiman Saha), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma (In for Shahbaz Nadeem), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (In for Jason Holder), Khaleel Ahmed (In for T Natarajan).
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that he is not sure what he would've done had he won the toss. Tells that all 4 wickets look the same. Tells that they know what they need to do. Informs that they have made 4 changes in this game.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne (In for Marco Jansen), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that the wicket is very hard to predict and will only get to know once the game gets going. Adds that the wicket looks a bit sluggish. Says that they have played two games and here and it is important to back your skills in the game. Informs that Adam Milne comes in for Marco Jansen.
Toss - Both the skippers, Rohit Sharma for Mumbai and David Warner for Hyderabad are out in the center for the flip of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in Rohit's favor. Mumbai will BAT FIRST!
Pitch report - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is in for the pitch report alongside Matthew Hayden. Hayden says that this wicket was used during the first game of the tournament. Hayden feels that scoring is easier in the first 10 overs on this wicket. Feels spin will be a significant factor again. Laxman feels that the ball will turn more in the second innings. Hayden adds that it is a conundrum for captains to decide what to do after winning the toss.
Welcome to our coverage of this exciting encounter between Mumbai and Hyderabad in Chennai! Mumbai are coming off of a thrilling win against Kolkata and would look to continue that form. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost both their games and will look to get on the board when the match ends today. Who will come out on the top? Your guess is as good as ours! Stay tuned for toss and more updates...
