Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Brace to end the over. Length ball on off, Krunal guides it away from third man for a couple.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A crispy bouncer. It is at pace and well-directed too. Krunal sways away from it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full and slow on middle, de Kock clips it to fine leg for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Krunal glances it to deep mid-wicket and opens his account with a single.
Who will bat at number 4? Hardik? Pollard? Krunal? Krunal Pandya is in. 89 needed off 64 balls.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris does the trick once again as he gets rid of Suryakumar Yadav. Another tame dismissal but Rajasthan will take it gladly. Suryakumar once again looks good out in the middle, gets a start but fails to capitalize on it. Fuller ball on middle, Suryakumar looks to play his stylish flick but he hits it uppishly and straight to short mid-wicket. Buttler there makes no mistake and takes a simple catch.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Suryakumar drives it straight to short cover.
Chris Morris is back into the attack. 1-0-8-1 are his figures so far.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Full toss on middle, de Kock does not try to hit it hard. He just times and places it away from long on for a boundary straight down the ground.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Suryakumar gets on top of the bounce and drives it to sweeper cover for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Quinny taps it through mid on for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on leg, de Kock moves away from the stumps and blocks it.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Kock has finally arrived this season! He is enjoying this Delhi track to the fullest. Short on middle and leg, de Kock swivels and pulls it away from the fine leg fielder for a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball around off, de Kock glances it to mid-wicket.
Time-Out! One-way traffic at the moment as Mumbai are cruising their way in this chase. They need another 101 runs in 72 balls. On a track that does not have any demons for the batters, this looks like an easy chase. Rajasthan need to find some inspiration here otherwise they will keep falling behind the 8-ball. Jaydev Unadkat is back to bowl after the break.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, de Kock knocks it to long on and eases to the other end. He will keep the strike.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, SKY churns a single at long on for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, de Kock milks it to long on for one.
DRS time! Sanju Samson makes a very late call to take the referral, at the last second. It's regarding an lbw shout against de Kock. The impact seems to be just outside off. Let's find out. INSIDE EDGE! No need to look any further.
7.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is a big inside edge before the ball hits the pad. Rajasthan have lost their sole review. Good length ball around off. It is a slower one. De Kock looks to late cut it but it is taken aback by the lack of pace. A huge cry for LBW follows but the umpire is unmoved. Samson, Mustafizur, and Buttler get in a quick chat. It looks like Samson will not review it but he signals the 'T' at the eleventh hour. Samson will regret it as the replays roll in and Ultra Edge confirms bat before pad.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball which is very full outside off. Suryakumar gets down and runs it down to third man for one.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Nothing is going Rajasthan's way! Good length ball outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive it on the up but gets an outside edge which goes away from third man for a boundary.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock is on the march today! Expensive start for Tewatia. 14 off his first. The last ball is tossed up on middle, de Kock premeditates his shot. He gets in a position to reverse sweep it and sends it behind point for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off and middle, Suryakumar now decides to show his calypso flick to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely from Surykumar Yadav! Short but not very short around off. Suryakumar gets on his back foot and manages to punch it through point for a boundary.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Supreme from Suryakumar Yadav! One of the toughest shots to play but SKY has played it without beating a sweat. Tossed up on middle, Suryakumar gets outside the line of the ball and goes inside-out over extra cover for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Suryakumar pushes it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tewatia starts with a tossed up ball on off. De Kock turns it to the leg side for one.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in next at number 3. Also, Rahul Tewatia is ready to bowl his leggies.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft dismissal and Rohit is out of here. Mumbai looked in control and this wicket has come against the run of play. A surprising but delightful end to the Powerplay for Rajasthan. Mumbai are 49/1 at the end of the first phase. Full on middle, Rohit pumps it uppishly straight to mid on. Chetan Sakariya does not even have to move an inch to take the catch.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Rohit punches it with good timing away from sweeper cover for a brace.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rohit blocks it.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full but pitching outside leg. De Kock looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball goes to the off side and the batters take a leg bye. There is a hopeful shout but the umpire is unmoved.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Short again but this time down the leg side. De Kock looks to whip but misses it. It clips his thigh pad and goes down to fine leg for a boundary.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! That was six the moment it left the bat. Shortish ball around off, de Kock swivels with his pull shot and whacks it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
