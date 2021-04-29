Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Krunal punches it past diving extra cover. Morris cleans it up from long off. KP will keep the strike. Just 41 needed now off the final 5 overs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another single. Short outside off, de Kock punches it to the right of sweeper cover for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Krunal knocks it to deep mid-wicket for one. 10 off the over already.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tewatia misses his line and darts one down the leg side. Krunal looks to paddle but misses.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off. Krunal cuts it to deep point and gets two. Excellent running.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker on the pads, Krunal clips it to short fine leg.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! See you later, alligator! Krunal Pandya has deposited way into the stand. Floated on off, Krunal slogs it down the ground for a huge six.
Time-Out! Mumbai are in pole position as they need just 53 in the last 6 overs. With de Kock still out in the middle along with Krunal and the dangerous Hardik and Pollard yet to come, the defending champions should get over the line with relative ease. Rajasthan bowlers need something magical. Can they pull a rabbit out of the hat in the death?
13.6 overs (1 Run) An off pace delivery, short and wide outside off, Krunal plays a mistimed shot to covers for one. 8 from the over, 53 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding by David Miller! Fuller in length and on off, de Kocks hammers his heave shot to the left of long on. Miller reacts quickly, sides and stops the ball. Only a run taken.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! You cannot afford to do that but it was a tough catch. Fuller in length and outside off, slower in pace, de Kock slices his attempted inside out shot towards extra cover. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs behind from the ring, gets to it but ends up spilling the ball. Top effort. Two taken.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Sakariya pitches it up and wide outside off, de Kock reaches out and lifts it over covers for a couple of runs.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A near yorker on off, Krunal digs it down to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, de Kock drives it through cover-point and crosses for a single.
Change in bowling. Chetan Sakariya is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, de Kock plays a mistimed back foot punch to cover-point. A single to finish, Mumbai are Nelson for two.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around middle, Pandya walks across and sits down to sweep it behind square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Pandya cuts but finds the point fielder.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Probably a googly landing around leg, de Kock walks down the track and tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to point for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, forced down to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Quinton de Kock fetches a full ball from around leg and reverse sweeps it to deep point for a run.
Change in bowling. Rahul Tewatia replaces Shivam Dube!
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement, wow! Fuller in length and outside off, Krunal times his drive sweetly and places it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. Glorious. 66 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Quinton eases it down to long on and takes a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Shot and well stopped as well. Back of a length delivery outside off, de Kock packs a punch past the cover fielder inside the ring. Parag does well in the deep to pull it back and saves two runs for his team. 100 up for Mumbai!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Krunal punches it through extra cover and rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DE KOCK! His 15th in the League and he will be mighty relieved after having a tough time in Chennai. Gets there by nudging a full ball towards square leg for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A length delivery outside off, de Kock tries to drive without taking his front foot forward and misses.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) A touch short in length and outside off, Krunal cracks it off his back foot and it races through point. Tewatia, in the deep, puts in a dive and saves a few runs for his team. The third umpire finds it to be a clean stop.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and on off, angling away, Pandya tries to punch it through the off side but it takes the inside half and rolls off his pads to the bowler.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Dube alters his length and goes very full on leg, Krunal clips it behind square leg and collects a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! A short ball on off, Pandya leaves it as it's too much over his head.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Quinton punches it to deep cover for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss outside off, Quinton shuffles across the stumps for the paddle scoop but gets an inside edge and clips his right leg before evading Sanju Samson to the fence behind.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, de Kock tries to beat the point fielder with his late square cut but finds the fielder instead.
