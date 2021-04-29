Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, de Kock flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22 runs in the last two overs for Mumbai!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Confusion over a run, no harm done! Fuller and on off, de Kock walks forward and pushes it to mid on. Rohit comes out of the crease in search of a run but is sent back in time. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end but Rohit anyway was safe.
4.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, Sharma strides forward and drives it on the up to long off for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Sharma moves back to play it on the off side but is cramped for room. Ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The Hitman connects well! Mumbai will hope that breaks the shackles for him. Short of a good length delivery around off, Rohit picks it up early, rides the bounce and nails his pull shot in front of square leg for a biggie.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, de Kock shuffles across and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Change of ends for Jaydev Unadkat!
3.6 overs (1 Run) Mind games! De Kock premeditates yet another paddle scoop but this time Mustafizur stays away from that line. He smartly bowls a slower full ball wide outside off, Quinton adjusts and pushes it to the off side for a single. 13 from the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Sharma stays back to punch it through covers but it goes off the outer edge towards short third man. They cross.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A delivery around leg, Sharma swings his bat and misses. Currently struggling to time his shots.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller one on off, it's worked in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Uses the pace and the angle of the bowler this time. This time it's a full length ball on middle and leg, angling down, de Kock walks across the stumps and thwacks it over fine leg. Knock knock - de Kock, flashes the giantscreen!
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well executed! Very, very delicate from Quinton de Kock. Lots of skills and timing. A length ball outside off, de Kock opens the face of the bat late and threads the gap between short third man and backward point.
Change in bowling. First change of the innings and it sees Jaydev Unadkat being replaced by Mustafizur Rahman!
2.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slightly short in length and landing on leg, Sharma tries to pull but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. A slow but steady start from Mumbai, just like Rajasthan had.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and works it in the vacant mid-wicket area for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Angling around leg leg, fuller in length, de Kock flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Full in length and wide outside off, de Kock reaches out for it and leans into the drive as he crunches it through covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A delivery landing outside leg, fuller in length and Sharma tries to sweep. Misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler appeals and the batsmen steal a leg bye.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, de Kock forces it from the crease to deep cover-point for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, de Kock flicks it to square leg and takes a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been curtains for Rohit Sharma. A length delivery outside off, Sharma cracks it off his back foot to point and sets off for a quick run. Tewatia makes a good stop there and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Rohit was not even in the frame. Could have taken his time, Rahul Tewatia.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it fuller and on middle, Sharma gets forward and pushes it from the inner half to mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Unadkat dishes out a fuller length ball on middle and off, a good seam presentation, Rohit tries to defend but it nips away to beat the outside edge. Samson fails to collect it cleanly.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball, wide outside off, Sharma sticks back and tries to run it down to third man but finds the fielder inside the ring.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Unadkat serves it on a good length around off, angling in, de Kock tickles it to square leg and takes a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Jaydev Unadkat!
0.6 over (1 Run) Full ball, angling down from middle and leg, de Kock helps it to short mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Yet another sweetly timed cover drive finds the fielder on the off side.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length delivery outside off, de Kock plays a well-timed drive but finds the cover fielder.
0.3 over (1 Run) A touch short in length and outside off, Sharma punches it to deep cover for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Rohit is on the front foot in defense.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Mumbai are off and running with a couple of runs. Back of a length ball on middle, Rohit turns it through mid-wicket and opens his account.
