Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the first over. Eventful first over from Jayant Yadav! 13 off it. The last ball is short on middle, Buttler comes down the track and knocks it to the on side to keep the strike.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! First maximum of the day and it comes from the bat of Jos Buttler! Short on off, Buttler decides to stay inside his crease this time. He rocks on his back foot and smashes it over the cow corner region for a biggie.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Buttler charges and connects too! Short around off, Buttler comes down the track and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Darted on middle, Buttler tucks it to mid on.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Rahul Chahar is the guilty party here and Jayant Yadav cannot fathom it. He could have had Jos Buttler on the very first ball. Tough chance though. Tossed up ball on off, Buttler comes down the track and swings at it. It takes the outer half of his bat and goes away from point. Rahul Chahar runs behind and stretches but cannot hold onto the ball.
Change in bowling. Jayant Yadav replaces Boult from this end.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, around off. Almost a yorker. Jaiswal jams it behind point.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Buttler would have been gone for all money. Fullish ball on middle, Buttler taps it in front of mid on and calls for a quick run. Pollard gets to the ball quickly and tries to score a direct hit while being in motion of pick up and throw. Unfortunately, the big West Indian misses by a whisker at the bowler's end.
3.4 overs (0 Run) LOBBED BUT SAFE! Good length delivery on off, Buttler looks to drive but gets an inside edge which hits the pad and lobs to the off side. Bumrah tries to reach the ball but it falls well wide of him.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Bumrah is right on the money here. Another length ball targetting the stumps. Jos blocks it back to the bowler again.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Buttler taps it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off. Buttler taps it to the off side of the pitch. The Englishman comes a few steps for a run but Jaiswal quickly says no.
Will Jasprit Bumrah get to bowl his second over? Yup, Rohit has kept him from this end.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield from the skipper! Back of a length delivery on off, Jaiswal pulls it but once again not in control. It is to the left of mid on. Rohit moves to that side but misfields, allowing them to get the second.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal blocks this.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jaiswal gets his first boundary of the day! Bouncer from Boult. It is bowled at over 141 kph. It hurries onto Jaiswal. The youngster pulls but not in full control. He hits it in fornt of square on the leg side. There is no one in the deep so the young man fetches a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Buttler pulls it to deep square leg for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Another run off the edge! Good length ball on middle and off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to drive it on the up through the off side. The ball though comes back in, takes the inner half of his bat and goes behind square leg for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off and middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it to the on side.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah special to end the over! A crispy yorker on middle, Buttler does really well to jam it out. 6 off Jasprit Bumrah's first.
1.5 overs (1 Run) EDGY BUT AWAY! Jaiswal gets off the mark! Good length ball on off, Jaiswal closes his face of the bat a fraction too early towards mid on. It takes the outer edge and goes towards third man for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a quick single. Length ball on off, Buttler taps it towards mid off and takes a quick run to give Jaiswal the strike for the first time this afternoon.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intentional or not? Does not matter as Buttler will take the runs! Good length ball around off, Buttler looks to defend with soft hands. Makes the adjustment at the last minute as he slightly opens the face of his bat and the ball goes past slip and short third man off the outer half of the bat and to the fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle. Buttler cannot get it away as he just places it to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts right on the money. It is full and coming in a bit from off. Buttler defends it to cover.
Who will operate from the other end? It's Jasprit Bumrah to speed in.
0.6 over (1 Run) EDGED AND AWAY! Excellent start for Boult. Very encouraging and Mumbai have started well here. Full on off, it nips back in. Buttler looks to drive but gets an inside edge which goes towards backward square leg. Jos takes a nervy single and keeps the strike.
0.5 over (0 Run) This one comes back into the right-hander. It is on the pads, Buttler tucks it to the on side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball outside off. Buttler looks to punch it on the off side but again a lack of foot movement sees him miss it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Buttler looks to drive but his feet are glued to the ground and he misses his shot.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good amount of swing for Boult. He will be happy to see that. Good length delivery pitching on middle and leg and angling into the right-hander. Buttler looks to flick but the ball hits his pad and lobs in front of short cover.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler and Rajasthan are off the mark with a boundary! Boul starts with a ball too straight. It is on the pads, Buttler clips it fine down the leg side and gets off the mark with a boundary.
We are all set to get the ball rolling in Delhi's first afternoon game of the season! The Mumbai players are in a huddle with their skipper, Rohit Sharma having a word with his troops before they disperse on the field. Jos Buttler strides out with Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings for Rajasthan. Trent Boult to start the proceedings with the new ball first up for Mumbai!
Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile (IN for Ishan Kishan), Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that they would have liked to bowl too. Samson says they are happy to do both and now have to put a good total on the board. The skipper says every game is a different game and they come with a different perspective. Adds it is a new day and they expect it to be a good game. Sanju Samson informs they are unchanged from their last game. Feels that his captaincy is getting better with each game and says when one has a good support staff, it becomes easier.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that they saw the game yesterday and it looks like a good surface, better than Chennai and they are looking forward to chasing. Adds that this surface looks a lot better and they have to back their instincts. Mentions that they want to play fearless cricket and informs that Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Ishan Kishan. States that you got to make a few tactical changes and they are trying to find the right balance. Feels that looking at the conditions, they have picked the best XI.
TOSS - We are all set for the coin to go up for the first time in the bright sunshine of Delhi. Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma is out in the middle along with Rajasthan's young captain, Sanju Samson. Rohit has the coin. Up it goes. Sanju calls Tails and it comes down as Heads. MUMBAI OPT TO FIELD!
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch masters for the day. Ian Bishop says it is very warm in Delhi. Informs both sides have some issues to solve. Bishop reminds us they have played one game less. Agarkar says that Rajasthan have had better conditions to play but have not played well, while Mumbai will be happy to leave the slow pitches of Chennai. Agarkar tells the pitch will play well like last night as there is some grass on it. Tells the groundsman have had to water the pitch a bit due to the heat and says that might see the team winning the toss wanting to bowl first. Agarkar also adds that the pitch might be slightly tacky at the start but reiterates that it is a good pitch to bat.
Hello and welcome to the first game of a double-header Thursday. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan play their first game in Delhi this season and both sides would hope to have a better outing in the capital city than their previous base in Chennai and Mumbai respectively. The defending champions have not been at their best so far this season. Rohit and co. will hope that they can improve their showing at these batting-friendly pitches of Delhi. Rajasthan, on the flip side, have blown hot and cold this season. Samson and co. though come to Delhi on the back of a convincing win over Kolkata. The inaugural champions will look to build on that winning momentum. Can Mumbai finally get the better of Rajasthan or will Samson's men keep their upper hand against mighty Mumbai? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.5 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 46/0. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.