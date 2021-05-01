Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the 10th. Flat and around off, pushed to mid on. Just a run and the big wicket of de Kock. 138 needed in final 10.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, blocked.
Will Hardik join his brother in the middle or will we see Kieron Pollard come out? The big man, Pollard it is.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust now. It is Moeen who gets a wicket in his first over. Set de Kock has been prized out now. Full ball, around middle and leg, de Kock looks to work it on the leg side but he closes the bat face early and chips it straight back to the bowler. Moeen is not going to drop these. He catches it and lobs it in the air to celebrate. Three wickets in three overs for Chennai here.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On off, tapped back to the bowler.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, clipped to the left of the bowler for a quick single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Pandya looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
Change. Spin from both ends as Moeen Ali comes on.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Flat and around middle, de Kock tucks it to square leg and calls for two. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Krunal flicks it to long on for one.
Will we see Hardik Pandya come up the order? No, here comes his brother, Krunal Pandya.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jadeja has a wicket now! Big, big wicket. Chennai pulling things back nicely here. Tough catch but MS makes it look simple. This is just around off, slightly short. It lands and spins away. Yadav looks to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes behind. Dhoni takes it nicely and appeals. Suryakumar starts to walk. Jadeja making things happen again.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Yadav sweeps it for a single as deep square leg does well to keep it inside the boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, flicked on the leg side for one.
Ravindra Jadeja to roll his arm over.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Nicely done! Length ball around off, Suryaumar punches it wide of long on for two to open his account. End of a successul over from Thakur. 145 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, pushed on the off side for one.
Who will join Quinton de Kock in the middle? Suryakumar Yadav it is.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shardul strikes in his first over. Dangerous Rohit has been removed. A full ball, outside off, Rohit looks to hammer it over extra cover but the bat turns in his hands and he ends up slicing it high in the air, towards the left of deep cover. Gaikwad moves that side and pouches the ball easily. Another scratchy knock from the Mumbai skipper is over.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, whipped to deep mid-wicket. They will only get a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) One more single! Full ball, on the pads of Rohit. He flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, slashed to deep cover for one.
Shardul Thakur is on now.
Strategic Time Out! An excellent stand by Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have put Mumbai in a comfortable position. Chennai needs to strike soon if they want to get back in the game. Mumbai would want these two to continue as long as possible.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, on off. Clipped wide of long on. The fielder runs across but fumbles while collecting it and that allows the batters to get back for the second.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, down the leg side. Rohit Sharma misses his pull and the umpires calls it a wide.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Serves a length ball, around off. Rohit looks to defend it from the crease but is beaten.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. De Kock pulls it across the line to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gift for de Kock and he accepts! Full toss, on the stumps. Flicked away to the square leg fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, on the stumps. Rohit clips it to square leg for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
Will Chahar bowl out? Yes, he will.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Pushed to covers for one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Short ball, outside off. De Kock pulls it to the right of mid on for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pushed down to long on.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. De Kock cuts it away but Raina runs across and dives to stop the ball. A single is taken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rohit pulls it awkwardly to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some way to welcome the bowler! Length ball, in the slot. Rohit Sharma whacks it over the long on fence. 50 up for Mumbai.
