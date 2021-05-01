Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! This one almost went for maximum. Short and wide outside off. Moeen Ali carves it to the sweeper cover fence. The TV umpire is called in and the replay shows that the ball had landed just inside the rope before going over.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That one traveled like a bullet! Fuller ball, on off. Moeen Ali drills it down the ground. The man at long off runs to his left and dives for it but he has no chance of stopping that.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Runs it down to third man for one.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Faf du Plessis is back in just in time! Full toss, on the pads. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket. They come back for the second but the fielder makes a bullet throw at the keeper's end de Kock whips the bails off. Third umpire is called and the replay shows that de Kock has dislodged one of the bails before he had the ball. But the second bail is intact and while he takes that of du Plessis gets inside the line. Lucky escape for him.
Direct hit from the deep. This looks really close. Faf can be in trouble. De Kock has took the bails off with his hands. But looks like when the ball came in the mitts, even then Faf wasn't in. A tough call for the TV umpire to make. The umpire is taking his time. Replays show that Faf made it in by the time the second bail was dislodged. Third umpire confirms the same.
9.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR MOEEN ALI! This has been a fine, fine knock from him. Length ball, outside off. Moeen Ali goes for the cut but the ball takes the toe end of the bat and goes to the leg side. One run is taken.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one and that takes him to 49! Slower length ball, outside off. Moeen Ali picks the change of pace early and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence.
Who will bowl the 10th over? James Neesham will continue.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Poor ball and punished! I guess they have decided to take on the spinner. Short ball, on the stumps. Faf du Plessis shifts his weight to the back foot and pulls it deep over the mid-wicket fence. 16 from that over and these two are looking really dangerous now.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Punched down to long on. Just a single this time.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it wide of sweeper cover for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Chahar drops his length this time, outside off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! That was perfectly executed! Googly, on off. Moeen Ali picks it early, comes down the track and smokes it over long off. Moves on to 41 from just 29.
8.1 overs (1 Run) du Plessis backs away to leg side and Chahar follows him with a flatter ball. It is pulled to deep square leg for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker to end the over, on the off pole. Moeen Ali digs it out.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full again, outside off. Drilled to extra cover.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! James Neesham drops a tough one in his follow-through! Fuller ball, on off. Du Plessis hits it straight. Neesham gets his right hand to it but can't hold on. The ball rolls away and they take one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! Shorter ball, outside off. Moeen Ali rocks back and pulls it to the mid-wicket region. Krunal Pandya runs to his right, jumps in the air but the ball goes over him and over the ropes.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Moeen frees his arms and crunches it to cover.
Will Boult bowl out? No. Rohit gives the ball to debutant James Neesham.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is worked to deep mid-wicket. Excellent first over by the leggie, just 4 from it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but Moeen Ali is safe! Loopy ball, on the pads. Moeen Ali misses his sweep and the ball hits his pad and lobs up in the air. Quinton de Kock takes it and appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Moeen Ali comes down the track and Rahul Chahar fires it outside off. Moeen Ali manages to push it to sweeper cover for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, lands on the stumps. Moeen Ali defends it from the crease.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Clipped away to mid-wicket for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are off to a good start but Mumbai won't be too disappointed with their performance too. Ruturaj Gaikwad fell in the first over but Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis have stitched a good stand. But now, we enter the middle overs and Mumbai will unleash Rahul Chahar. It will be interesting to see how Chennai plays him. They need these two to continue to give them a good platform. Here comes Rahul Chahar.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good ball to end the over! A brilliant yorker on the toes. Moeen misses to flick and gets hit on the pad. 49 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moeen finds the fence this time. Poor work in the field there. He moves to 25 off 18 balls. Full ball on the pads, Moeen flicks it wide of deep square leg. The firelder, Krunal overruns to his left and fails to stop.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short ball outside off, Moeen looks to carve it ove the off side but misses to connect.
5.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The bat is in. The dive saves Moeen. Moeen is safe! Full ball around off and middle, it is flicked to mid-wicket. Moeen wants a single but Faf sends him back. Suryakumar quickly gets to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end. He hits it as Moeen dives to make his ground. The ball deflects away to deep cover and they take the single. However, the TV umpire has been called for. Replays show Moeen was in.
Is that a run out? The dive seems to have saved the batter.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Moeen misses his flick and gets hit on the pad. A leg bye taken as the ball goes on the leg side. There was an appeal from the bowler but it was quickly turned down.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, Faf comes down the track and looks to hit it through the off side but the ball takes the inner half and goes to deep square leg for a single.
