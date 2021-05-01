Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! That's all from this game. What an amazing game. We have got a double-header on Sunday, 2nd May 2021. The first game will see Hyderabad take on Rajasthan. The action will begin at 1500 local (1000 GMT). In the second game, Pant's Delhi will take on Rahul's Punjab and that game starts at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Do join us for both the games. For now, it is goodbye from our end. Please wash your hands and stay safe.
Kieron Pollard is the MAN OF THE MATCH, says that he wants to thank God Almighty. About his bowling, says that he wanted to slip in a couple of overs and he is happy to get two wickets. Says that he wanted to attack the spinners first and then take it to the pacers. Tells that every individual has to evolve and he has worked hard on his off side game. Further goes on to say that he did not take the single in the last over as he backed himself to get the team over the line. Says that the pitch was good and it was understandable that their bowlers didn't do too well in the game.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, tells that he has never seen a chase like this and terms the innings as one of the best by Pollard. Says that it was a good wicket for batting and a tough one for the bowlers. Feels they got off to a decent start. Says that they had a brief chat after their bowling where they had decided to go there and express themselves in the middle. Tells that Krunal and Pollard's stand was crucial. On Krunal coming ahead of Pollard, Rohit says that they back Krunal as he is in a good form and he can change the term of the game. Says on wickets like these, the bowlers will be under pressure but they back them to get the job done back.
Hardik Pandya comes up for a chat now. He says that he is pumped after winning such a game and adds that he might be pumped for the rest of the night. Says that when Pollard does someone like this, one is left speechless. Tells that he would have loved to finish the game. Adds that one of his sixes came off the bottom of the bat and still, went all the way. Feels that this game was very important and doing something like this is special.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, starts by saying that it was a brilliant wicket. Tells that they knew it is going to be a close game unless Mumbai lose a few quick wickets. Feels he doesn't want to be tough on the bowlers and says if they had taken the catches, things would've got better for them. Feels since this may not hurt them much provided they are on top of the table but feels they will learn from it. Mentions once again that the wicket was really good for batting. Says when you have 14 games in a tournament like this, you will get games like these but adds these are the learning you get. Tells that they do not look at the points table and they take it one game at a time.
Mumbai bowlers had a terrible day at the office. Apart from Pollard and Chahar, all the bowlers used were smashed all over the park. Pollard got 2 in his 2 overs but Mumbai failed to finish things off well with the likes of Boult, Bumrah and Dhawal taken to the cleaners. Bumrah gave away 56 in his 4 overs, the highest in his Indian T20 League career. However, their batters, led by Pollard, scaled down the mountain.
Earlier in the game, on the back of some brilliant knocks from Moeen, Faf and Rayudu, Chennai posted a mammoth score on the board. First, it was Moeen and Faf who set the tone. Chennai lost the plot for a moment but Rayudu played an unbelievable knock to provide a brilliant finish. However, that target too was breached by strong Mumbai batting.
It was a tough start for Chennai bowlers as the Mumbai openers were off to a flying start. However, Shardul got them the breakthrough and then they got two more in the next two overs. After that, came the Pollard mayhem. Every bowler was taken apart by the big man. However, even then, the target was a massive one. Curran bowled a superb 17th over where he gave just 2 runs and took a wicket. However, Shardul was spanked for 17 in the 18th. Curran went for 14 in the penultimate over before taking two wickets in the over. Ngidi had to defend 16 in the final over. But he couldn't.
Chasing the total, Mumbai got off to a flying start as the openers added 50-plus in the Powerplay. However, Mumbai lost Rohit, Suryakumar and de Kock in 3 successive overs and it looked like the chase will get derailed. However, Pollard walked in and took the attack to the opposition. With Krunal, he added 89 off just 41 balls and kept Mumbai in the chase. He lost Hardik too. But he continued. He was there and he was determined. And he did it for his side. Like he has done so many times. Sensational knock to help Mumbai get over the line on the last ball of the match.
Kieron Pollard, you champion! What a knock! What a sensational knock! If there was one team that could've chased this total, it was Mumbai and if there was ever a batter who could have helped the team, it had to be Pollard. Wow. The stuff of champions from Pollard. Take a bow, big man! And Mumbai has stopped the Chennai juggernaut here.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) POLLARD HAS DONE IT! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Pollard manages it hit it towards long on. It is not off the middle and it goes towards long on slowly. The fielders are deep on the boundaries. The man from long on runs in and throws the ball to the bowler's end but Dhawal Kulkarni has made it back in time. MUMBAI WIN BY 4 WICKETS! What a game! Hope you have your nails intact after this one.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Lungi Ngidi bowls a full toss, down the leg stump. Pollard smacks it over the square leg fence. It isn't a waist high no ball so 2 required of the last ball.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! 8 off 2 now! Full toss, on the stumps. Pollard clips it down to deep square leg. Shardul Thakur goes for the catch but the ball drops well short of him. He doesn't take the single again.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling by Lungi Ngidi! Full toss, down the leg side. Pollard clips it down to the fine leg fence.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh dear, that is so unfair for the bowler! An excellent yorker, on the stumps. Pollard squeezes it down to the fine leg fence.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Yorker, on the stumps. Pollard clips it to deep square leg but doesn't take the one.
16 needed in the final over. Who will bowl the over? Till the time Pollard is there, Mumbai are always in the game. It is Lungi Ngidi. Hasn't been his neight. He has been smashed for 46 in his 3 overs. Dhawal Kulkarni has replaced Neesham in the middle.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! But it will be Pollard on strike as they didn't cross over! Fuller ball, on the stumps. James Neesham looks to scoop it to fine leg but ends up hitting it straight to Shardul Thakur at deep square leg. He doesn't drop that. 16 needed in the last over and Pollard will be on strike.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on the pads. Excellent bowling and all that Pollard can do is clip it to square leg for one. Big delivery coming up now.
James Neesham, on debut for Mumbai, joins Pollard in the middle.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This time Faf du Plessis takes it! Is there a chance for Chennai to win this now? Fuller ball, on off. Hardik Pandya doesn't get under it and chips it to long off. Faf du Plessis runs in, dives and takes a good catch. 17 needed in 8.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, on off. Drilled to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh that is massive! Length ball, on the pads. Pandya flicks it all the way over square leg fence.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Hardik begins the over with a biggie. What a blow. A length ball, outside off, Hardik powers it over long off for a biggie.
Will it be Curran for the penultimate over? Yes. Sam Curran it is.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A dot. Very vital. Slower and fuller outside off, Pollard swings hard but makes no connection. 31 needed in 2 overs.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the stumps. It goes way over Pollard. Wided.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Faf du Plessis has dropped one! I repeat, Faf du Plessis has dropped one! Has he dropped the game? Looks like that, given how Pollard is batting. Shorter ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard miscues his pull and the ball goes high in the air wide of long on. Faf du Plessis runs across to his right, dives and even gets his fingers to it but drops. We have seen him taking tougher catches than this but such is the game of cricket.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bullet! That went like a bullet! Fuller, on off. Pollard drills it down the ground. The ball goes to the long off fence in no time.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down the ground! Don't bowl anything in his arc. Shardul does. Full and outside off, Pollard pumps it over long off for a flat six.
Review time! Dhoni was not keen but Shardul appealed. And Dhoni went for the review. Nothing on Ultra Edge. Chennai lose the review.
17.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing on the Ultra Edge and Pollard is safe! Shardul doesn't want to bowl anything in the slot. He bowls one wide outside off, on a length. Pollard misses his cut and the umpire gives it a wide. Rayudu forces Dhoni to take the review. The replay rolls in and there is nothing on Ultra Edge. Pollard is safe and Chennai lose a review.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Hardik pulls it to wide of long on. Faf du Plessis runs across and does well to keep it down to one.
Who will bowl the 18th? It is Shardul Thakur.
16.6 overs (0 Run) What an over by Sam Curran! Just two runs and a wicket from it! Fuller ball, on the pads. Pollard misses his flick and the ball hits his pads. Curran runs up to the ball to show a bit of aggression to the big man.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket for one. Big delivery coming up.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball, around off. Hardik Pandya is early in his front foot defence and is beaten.
Hardik Pandya replaces brother Krunal. He is not in a great form. But he has got the platform here. Mumbai need him to go big. Can he do that?
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Oh this young Sam Curran can bowl! He bowls an absolutely unplayable yorker on the stumps. Krunal Pandya misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The umpire has no doubt this one and raises his finger. Krunal Pandya knows that it is dead straight and decided not to review it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker this time. Pollard carves it to cover for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker, right on the base of the stumps. Kieron Pollard mistimes his slog and digs it back to the bowler.
Will Shardul Thakur bowl out? No, here comes Sam Curran.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went miles in the air but Gaikwad fails to hold on. A slower one and shortish in length. Krunal goes for the pull but is beaten for the pace. He ends up sending it high in the air to the left of deep mid-wicket. Gaikdwad runs that side and tries to catch but fails. And the ball bounces away to the fence.
15.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, drilled to deep cover for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling from Ngidi. He once again goes for the short ball. Down the leg side. Krunal pulls. He fails to middle it but it doesn't matter because he has managed to hit it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slower fuller one outside off, Krunal swings hard, only to connect with thin air.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Krunal joins the act now. Ngidi runs in and bowls it short and on the leg side. Krunal pulls it and it goes high in the air and over fine leg. Poor ball though. With fine leg inside the ring, this won't help.
