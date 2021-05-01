Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! 23 off it. Full and around off, stroked to deep cover for a single. 66 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled down to long on for one. 22 off the over so far.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul once again bowls it wide outside off, Pollard this time tries to go after it. Makes no connection but it is wide outside off. Left alone.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR POLLARD! In just 17 balls, fastest this season. What a knock. A short ball on middle, Pollard swivels and nails it over square leg and finds the fence. Superb knock. He needs to continue though.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Pollard and Mumbai will take it. Fortune favoring the big man here. A length ball, Pollard once again tries to slog it on the leg side but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball flies to the third man fence. Pollard moves to 49.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul once again tries to keep it away from Pollard but once again sprays it a bit too outside off. Wided by the umpire. Pressure.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed away! Full and wide outside off, he drills it through the covers and finds the fence. The fielder, Moeen should've stopped that but he fails. Runs coming thick and fast for Mumbai now.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Massive! Pollard is on fire here. 6th biggie for him and he has turned the heat on opposition. Full and around off, right in the slot. Pollard says thank you very much and hammers it over long off for a massive six.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur tries to stay away from the firing line but bowls it outside the tramline. Pollard tries to reach out and hit but misses. Wided.
Will Jadeja bowl out? No, time for some pace as Shardul Thakur comes on. 2-0-16-1 for him so far.
Strategic Time-Out! This game is headed to an exciting finish. The way Pollard is batting, he can take the game away from Chennai in the next couple of overs. Getting him out will be Chennai's biggest priority as Hardik Pandya hasn't looked at his best in this season and James Neesham is playing his first game. The arithmetic might favour Chennai currently, but as long as Pollard is out there, the numbers don't matter.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to covers for one.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful stroke! He moves to 34 of just 12! Fuller ball, on off. Pollard smokes it over the long on fence.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! That sounded so sweet! Slower length ball, outside off. Pulled away over the mid-wicket fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on off. Krunal Pandya is beaten for the lack of pace and ends up chipping it towards cover for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, short of a length and outside off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
Lungi Ngidi is back on.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Krunal Pandya looks to pull it away but gets the bottom edge. The ball rolls to the off side and they take on.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is even bigger! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Pollard smokes it over long on. 105 needed in 42.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! Fuller ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard carves it over the leaping deep cover fielder for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard gets the inside edge while looking to cut it.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MASSIVE! That was hit with some power! Fires one, on the stumps. Kieron Pollard gives himself room and smokes it cover fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, down the leg side. Swept away to fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Calling that a drop would be harsh on Jadeja! Fuller ball, on off. Pollard hits it like a rocket down the ground. The ball goes through Jadeja's hands but there is a straight long on to keep it down to one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker, right on the stumps. Pollard comes down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one. 125 needed in 48. The required rate is over 15 now.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wider outside off. Krunal ends up slicing it to deep point for one.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball, Krunal crashes it to deep cover. Ravindra Jadeja runs across, dives and keeps it down to a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower bouncer, outside off. Krunal Pandya swings hard at it but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Krunal goes for the pull but misses.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stunning stroke! Length ball, on off. Krunal hits it through the line, all the way over long off.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, pushed to long on for one. Just 3 singles from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, punched down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Pressure is behind applied. Full and just outside off, Krunal drives it hard but finds the cover fielder.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Krunal tries to reverse sweep. He decides that way too early. Jadeja smartly bowls it on the pad. Krunal tries to adjust and sweep but fails to make a proper connection. It takes the toe end and rolls near the keeper.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, Krunal comes down the track and punches it to mid off.
