Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in IPL history, on Saturday unveiled their new jersey for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), slated to begin on April 9. Unveiling the new jersey, the defending champions posted a video on their official social media accounts featuring their star players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, among others. As per a Mumbai Indians press release their new jersey, designed by renowned fashion designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, "captures the composition of the 5 basic elements of the Universe - Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky."

"Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said in the media release.

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey," he added.

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time in their history, beating Delhi Capitals in a one-sided summit clash last year. With that they also became only the second franchise after MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to successfully defend their title.

While Mumbai Indians have the most number of titles under their belt, no team has been able to win three titles in a row and Rohit Sharma and his side would be hoping to rewrite the record books by winning the upcoming edition.

The record IPL champions will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on April 9.