Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, on Saturday added another feather to his highly illustrious cap as he completed 4000 runs in T20s as captain. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during his 32-run knock. He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir with 4000-plus runs in T20s as captain. Rohit sits on the fourth spot on the list of highest scorers in the IPL.

4000 runs scored as captain in T20s

Most sixes by an player in the IPL



Rohit also surpassed Dhoni to record the most sixes in the IPL by an Indian batsman. He pulled a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six over deep mid-wicket.

Rohit has now smashed 217 sixes in the IPL while former India skipper Dhoni has 216 maximums under his belt.

Rohit first whacked a six in the third over and pulled a short one in the next over to achieve the milestone. The right-handed batsman also smashed two fours before he was dismissed by SRH's Vijay Shankar in the seventh over.

He has scored 5324 runs in 203 matches so far. India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Kohli, leads the chart with 5944 runs in 194 matches followed by Suresh Raina (5430 runs) and David Warner (5347).

In the ongoing IPL Rohit has scored 94 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 130.55 while averaging 31.33, with his highest being 43 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

MI, who defeated SRH by 13 runs on Saturday, will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.