MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu were among the players to hit the nets in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp in pictures shared by the franchise on Instagram on Friday. The team is gearing up for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway on April 9. Dhoni can be seen walking in to the nets with bat in hand and a kit bag. Ambati Rayudu is seen carrying his gear during the training session.

N Jagadeesan and Karn Sharma are among the other players who featured in the series of photos, where the CSK players can be seen enjoying their training.

Recently, CSK captain Dhoni revealed their new jersey for the upcoming season.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.

The Dhoni-led team will be looking to improve upon their performance in the last season. CSK were the first team to be out of contention for the knockout spots and finished sixth in IPL 2020.

Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham were the big buys made by CSK in the mini-auction ahead of the season as they looked to strengthen their squad.