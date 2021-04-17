MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad In Chennai
MI vs SRH Live Score 2021, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and elected to bat in Match 9 of the ongoing IPL 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss, and elected to bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed Adam Milne will make his debut for MI, in place of Marco Jansen. Meanwhile, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed are the changes for SRH. With the IPL 2021 season having just begun, MI are currently third in the table after a win and a defeat. MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener, by two wickets. They followed it up with a win in Match 5, when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs. On the other hand, SRH are currently at the bottom of the table, and haven't won a match yet. SRH lost to KKR by 10 runs in Match 3, followed by a six-run defeat to RCB. In Match 9, a win will be crucial for both sides, who will be hoping to reach the playoffs once again this year. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 9 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 19:46 (IST)SIX!A short delivery by Mujeeb, and Rohit launches it over square leg for a six!
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!An offbreak delivery by Mujeeb, outside off. Rohit smacks it over midwicket for a four!
- 19:44 (IST)One runMujeeb tosses it up, onto middle. De Kock drives it to long-on for a single.
- 19:40 (IST)Four leg byesA length delivery by Ahmed, at leg. Rohit edges it past the keeper to the boundary. The umpire judges it as four leg byes.
- 19:39 (IST)One run, no ballA short delivery by Ahmed, outside off. De Kock guides it to third man. Also the siren goes for a no ball.
- 19:37 (IST)One runA short delivery by Ahmed, and Rohit pulls it to deep square for a single.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, at off. De Kock hits it to extra cover's left. Shankar can't stop it and goes past a chasing Warner for a four!
- 19:33 (IST)No runA good length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, at off. De Kock edges it to point. No run.
- 19:32 (IST)FOUR! WHAT A WAY TO START!A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, in at middle stump. De Kock smacks it past the bowler off the front foot for a four!
- 19:31 (IST)The action begins!Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to open for MI. Can the duo put in a strong start for Mumbai?Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start with the ball for SRH!
- 19:11 (IST)Playing XIsSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel AhmedMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
- 19:05 (IST)Four changes for SRH: David WarnerAfter losing the toss, David Warner revealed that there will be four changes for SRH, who haven't won a match yet.
- 19:04 (IST)Adam Milne replaces Marco Jansen: Rohit SharmaAfter winning the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed that his team will bat as the track looks good. He also said that Adam Milne has replaced Marco Jansen.
- 19:02 (IST)MI win toss, elect to bat vs SRHMI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl.
- 18:54 (IST)Adam Milne to make his MI debutAdam Milne has received his cap in the MI team huddle. The pacer is starting today's game!
- 18:43 (IST)Fans dissatisfied with SunRisers Hyderabad!Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza took to Twitter recently to express his unhappiness with SRH. The Mirza family are natively from Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "No local player was considered good enough to be selected in SRH. They even didn't think Hyderabad is a safe venue to host matches while seriously Covid-hit centres got the nod. Looks like SRH will end up with few wins and a dwindling home support. Time to introspect"
- 18:28 (IST)All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav!Suryakumar Yadav has continued on with his form from last season, and will be crucial for MI in IPL 2021. In the season opener, he scored 31 runs off 23 balls with 4 fours and a six. Although, MI lost to RCB, he was his team's second-highest run-scorer. He followed it up with a fine half-century against KKR and helped his side win by 10 runs. He slammed 56 off 36 balls, packed with 7 fours and 2 sixes.
- 18:12 (IST)Kane Williamson hopes to reach full match-fitness within a weekNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson hasn't featured for SRH yet, due to an elbow injury. The batsman is currently recovering from a small tear in his left elbow tendon. On Friday, the Kiwi captain stated that his recovery is going well and he could be ready by a week.
- 18:00 (IST)Mumbai Indians ready for Match 9!The defending champions look all set for the fixture, as suggested by their recent Twitter post. MI took to Twitter and shared some photos of the players leaving for the venue, and they looked pretty pumped up for the game! Here are the photos:
All smiles ahead of a cracking encounter #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvSRH #IPL2021 @surya_14kumar @krunalpandya24 @trent_boult pic.twitter.com/uV7mRpIUxe— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
- 17:55 (IST)PreviewSRH have lost both their games until now, whereas MI lost to RCB in the season opener, and then came back to defeat KKR in their next fixture. A win will be crucial for both sides. SRH will be aiming to open their account in the ongoing season, meanwhile the defending champions will be hoping to build a winning run.
- 17:39 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 16 times in the IPL. MI have won eight times, and so have SRH.
- 17:32 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 9 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), from the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A win will be crucial for both sides, with contrasting fortunes in the ongoing season. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!