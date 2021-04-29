MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Pull Things Back In Middle Overs After Good Start By Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, MI vs RR live score: Rahul Chahar has taken two wickets for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.
Aiming for a strong target, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two wickets down vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in their ongoing match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are currently batting for RR and adding runs to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar has taken two wickets for MI. Both teams have four points and are only separated by net run-rate on the points table. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been in fine touch this season but the middle-order has failed to click for the defending champions. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are struggling to find the right bowling combination. They conceded over 220 runs against Punjab Kings and failed to pick up a wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore while defending 178 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 24 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!An offcutter by Boult, at length outside off. Samson slices it fine of short third for a four!
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!A low full toss by Boult, outside off. Samson hits it over the bowler for a four!
- 16:45 (IST)Two runsA yorker by Boult, outside off. Samson clears his front leg and directs it to the sweeper's left for a double.
- 16:41 (IST)SIX!A short delivery by Jayant, outside off. Dube smashes it flat over the wide long-on boundary for a six!
- 16:41 (IST)One runA full delivery by Jayant, in at leg. Samson drives it to long-on for a single.
- 16:35 (IST)One runA full delivery by Chahar, outside off. Samson gets an inside edge to deep midwicket for a single.
- 16:32 (IST)One run, RR: 109/2A short delivery at middle stump by Coulter-Nile. Dube pulls it to deep midwicket for a single.After 13 overs, RR are 109 for two.
- 16:29 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Coulter-Nile, and its slow. Dube smashes it wide of mid-off for a four!
- 16:24 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Chahar, at middle. Dube hammers it between long-on and deep midwicket for a four!
- 16:24 (IST)OUT! Yashasvi Jaiswal c and b Rahul Chahar 32 (20)Chahar tosses a googly at leg stump. Jaiswal edges it to the bowler for an easy catch.In walks, Shivam Dube.
- 16:23 (IST)SIX!A full delivery by Chahar, outside off. Jaiswal sweeps it high over midwicket for a six!
- 16:09 (IST)Wicket!Rahul Chahar gets rid of Jos Buttler for 41 runs off 32 balls.Beaten in the flight and spin off the surface to get stumped by Quinton de KockRR 66/1 in 7.4 overs.
- 15:58 (IST)SIX!A short delivery by Coulter-Nile and Jaiswal goes back to launch it over deep square for a six!
- 15:58 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Coulter-Nile down leg, and Jaiswal directs it between mid-off and extra. FOUR!
- 15:52 (IST)SIX!A short delivery by Yadav, in at off. Buttler smashes it over midwicket for a six!
- 15:51 (IST)FOUR!A short length delivery by Yadav, and Buttler launches it over midwicket for a four!
- 15:50 (IST)Two runsButtler is saved again!He guides this delivery by Jayant off the leading edge behind backward point. Chahar fails fto hold on, and two runs.
- 15:49 (IST)One runA length delivery by Bumrah, at middle. Buttler hits it straight to mid-on. He goes for a single, and Pollard misses the direct hit.
- 15:46 (IST)No runA length delivery by Bumrah, in at off. Buttler defends it into the covers. No run.
- 15:45 (IST)Two runsA short delivery by Boult, and Jaiswal pulls it to deep square's right for a double.
- 15:43 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Boult, at shoulder height. Jaiswal hammers it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
- 15:42 (IST)One runA length delivery by Boult, in at off. Jaiswal inside edges it to fine leg for a single.
- 15:38 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Bumrah, in at off. Buttler guides it between slip and short third for a four!
- 15:37 (IST)One runA full delivery by Boult, and Buttler inside edges it onto his pad, and gets a single.
- 15:33 (IST)No runShort delivery by Boult, and it just goes past Buttler's outside edge by a whisker!
- 15:32 (IST)FOUR!A good length delivery by Boult, in at leg stump. Buttler glances it away fine. FOUR!
- 15:31 (IST)The action begins!Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for RR. Trent Boult to bowl for MI.
- 15:08 (IST)Here are the playing XIsRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur RahmanMumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
- 15:05 (IST)Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan: Rohit SharmaAfter winning the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed that Nathan Coulter-Nile will play instead of Ishan Kishan for today's match.
- 15:01 (IST)Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowlMI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl vs RR.
- 14:54 (IST)Two Sri Lanka legends meet!Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakarra have met at the venue, and are Sri Lankan legends, having playing together for many years. But today, they are rivals and associated with different teams.
- 14:44 (IST)Pitch reportAccording to Ajit Agarkar, who works for the broadcasting team, the pitch has a good surface with a good grass covering. He also revealed that it is constant being watered by the groundsmen due to the heat, and could get a bit tacky.
- 14:40 (IST)Nitin Menon pulls out of IPL 2021Indian umpire Nitin Menon has pulled out of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. It has been learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires.Meanwhile, Australian official Paul Reiffel has also pulled out due to the Australian government imposing a travel ban from India in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.
- 14:37 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other in 24 IPL matches, and are equal with 12 wins each!
