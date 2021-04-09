MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Mumbai Indians
MI vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore taken on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli's outfit will be aiming to put in a good start, as they chase their first title.
The Indian Premier League is finally back, as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener of IPL 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI will be aiming to begin their title defence with a win. Ahead of the new season, Mumbai roped in Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's son was bought for Rs 20 lakh. Marco Jansen and uncapped Yudhvir Charak were also added during the auction. Meanwhile, MI also kept their core players and fans will see Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah donning the blue and gold once again. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will also continue their journey with MI. On the other hand, RCB's most high-profile buy during the auction was Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The other new recruits are Kane Richardson, Dane Christian, Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Azharuddeen. RCB's team management will be aiming to build around their core players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendar Chahal and Washington Sundar. Kohli will be hoping to lead his side to a win, and build the foundation for a run to the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:08 (IST)Marco Jansen, Chris Lynn new additions to MI's starting XIAfter losing the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed that Chris Lynn and Marco Jansen will feature in the season opener for MI.
- 19:07 (IST)Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Rajat Patidar to make their debuts, Dan Christian to also feature for RCBAfter winning the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Rajat Patidar will make his debut as Devdutt Padikkal misses out due to health concerns. Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson will also make their debuts for RCB. Meanwhile, Dan Christian will also start the match.
- 19:01 (IST)RCB win toss, elect to bowlRCB captain Virat Kohli has won the toss, and has elected to bowl against MI.
- 18:58 (IST)RCB's team huddle: WATCHRCB will be aiming to start with a win, as they still chase their elusive IPL title. Last season, they lost in the Eliminator. A win today, could set a foundation for a run to the final. Here is a video of their team huddle ahead of the match:
- 18:56 (IST)Chris Lynn to receives his MI cap: WATCHRohit Sharma has handed over Chris Lynn his MI cap ahead of the match during the team huddle. Here is the video:
- 18:48 (IST)Rohit Sharma set to go for season opener. See picMI captain Rohit Sharma looks well-prepared for the upcoming match in a photo posted by the franchise on Twitter. Here is the picture:
- 18:46 (IST)Tournament format56 league matches will be played by eight franchises in IPL 2021. Team will face each other twice. Top four teams will enter the playoffs. Winner of Qualifier ! (played between 1st and 2nd position) will go the final. The loser of the Eliminator (played between 3rd and 4th teams) will be knocked out. Then in Qualifier 2, the loser of Q1 and winner of Eliminator will play for a seat in the final.
- 18:35 (IST)Virat Kohli reaches MA Chidambaram Stadium. See picRCB and Virat Kohli have reached the venue for IPL 2021 season opener. Here is a photo of Kohli warming up:
- 18:21 (IST)Virat Kohli's trump card: Yuzvendra ChahalYuzvendra Chahal will once again be Virat Kohli's trump card in situations where RCB will be needing to get rid of settled opposition batsmen. Last season, Chahal took 21 wickets. In total he has taken 121 wickets in his IPL career.
- 18:13 (IST)Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Srikar Bharat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel.
- 18:00 (IST)Mumbai Indians have arrived to the venue. See PicsMI have arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the season opener. IPL took to Twitter to share some photos of the MI team in the stadium:
- 17:54 (IST)No home advantageDue to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no franchise will play any of their matches on their home grounds in IPL 2021. All matches will be played in six venues; Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.
- 17:46 (IST)Can Mumbai Indians win three titles on the trot?MI cruised past every team during IPL 2020 as they won their fifth title. Gearing up for their title defence, they also have the chance to become the only IPL franchise to win three titles on the trot.
- 17:35 (IST)Suryakumar Yadav's knock vs RCB during IPL 2020The last time MI faced RCB, Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten half-century. MI went on to win the match, but it was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's sledging of Suryakumar. Chasing a target of 165 runs, MI won with five wickets in hand, and Suryakumar scored 79 off 43 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and three maximums. He was also adjudged player of the match.
- 17:17 (IST)Head to head match statsMumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times in the IPL, with MI coming out on top with 17 wins. Meanwhile, RCB have won ine times. They have also tied a match, with RCB winning the Super Over.
