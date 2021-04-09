The IPL 2021 begins on Friday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai had defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in the UAE for a record-extending fifth title, while RCB, after finishing fourth in the league stage, lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Both teams have some new faces, and it will be interesting to see who makes it the playing XI. Glenn Maxwell, who was bought by RCB in the IPL auction, has been in the limelight ahead of the opener. RCB will be hoping the Australian all-rounder comes good for them.

When will the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match take place?



The MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match will take place on April 9, Friday.

What time will the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match begin?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch live streaming of the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

