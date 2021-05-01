Mumbai Indians will take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Delhi on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led CSK have won five matches and lead the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points while the defending champions are fourth with three wins from six games. Both teams are fresh of a win coming into the contest. CSK outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous fixture. Rohit Shamra's Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance against Rajasthan Royals in their last game. With the likes of Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in action, fans can expect an exciting contest when two of the most successful teams in IPL go head to head against each other.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match will be played on May 1, Saturday.

Which stadium will host the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)