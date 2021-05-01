Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to extend their winning run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Saturday. With Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad firing at the top of the order and Ravindra Jadeja contributing with both bat and ball, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have looked class apart in this year's IPL. CSK finished seventh last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. But they have been the team to beat this season. CSK lost their campaign opener to Delhi Capitals but turned things around by winning the next five games and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Here are some of the key players for CSK

Faf du Plessis

The former South Africa captain has been in fine form with the bat and has scored three back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing T20 tournament.

Du Plessis is third in the race for Orange Cap and will look to continue his purple patch with the bat when CSK face Mumbai Indians.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The young uncapped India batsman has had a dream run in the last few games after struggling for runs initially in the IPL 2021. Gaikwad scored a blistering 75 against SunRisers Hyderabad to help his side chase down the 172-run target comfortably.

Gaikwad will be aiming to provide another solid start with Faf du Plessis and setup a platform for big hitters like Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to do the damage in the later part of their innings.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja missed international cricket for two months due to an injury he picked up while playing in Australia. The left-handed all-rounder returned to competitive cricket in the ongoing IPL and has been one of the best performers in this year's IPL.

Jadeja recently smashed 36 runs off Harshal Patel and then picked up three wickets in the same match against RCB. CSK will be hoping to see a similar performance from their all-rounder as they take on five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.