Ever since he was picked up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the mini-auction ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan has created a lot of buzz, not least of all because he shares his name with the Bollywood superstar. With preparations for IPL 2021 in full flow, Shahrukh was snapped having a conversation with batting coach Wasim Jaffer. Sharing the picture on Twitter on Monday, Punjab Kings came up with a hilarious caption quoting a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Main Hoon Na".

Jaffer: We want a finisher

SRK: Kiska hai yeh tumko intezar main hoon na #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cg7lSLPbtb - Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 5, 2021

Punjab Kings jokingly quoted Shahrukh Khan saying "Kiska hai yeh tumko intezar main hoon na" to Jaffer's demand for a finisher in the team.

The line is a lyric from the title track of the 2004 movie and loosely translates to "who are you waiting for, I'm here".

This is not the first time the franchise has had some fun with the batsman's 'star' name.

On Sunday, they shared a video of him nailing a pull shot, and referred to him as "King Khan" in the caption, which is the popular nickname for Shah Rukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan performed brilliantly as a finisher for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, helping the team to the title for the second time in their history.

After a bidding war, Shahrukh was finally picked up for Rs 5.25 crore by PBKS.

Earlier on Monday, PBKS head coach Anil Kapoor said in a video released by the franchise that Shahrukh Khan reminds him of West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.