RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Lose Manish Pandey After Good Opening Partnership
RR vs SRH IPL Live Score 2021: Mustafizur Rahman provided Rajasthan Royals with the first breakthrough as he cleaned up Manish Pandey in the seventh over.
Jos Buttler scored his maiden IPL century, blasting 124 off just 64 balls, as Rajasthan Royals posted 220/3 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Sunday. Buttler lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early, who got out leg before trying to sweep Rashid Khan. Buttler combined with his skipper Sanju Samson and took the attack to the SRH bowlers, hitting them to all parts of the ground. The duo forged a 150-run partnership for the second wicket, pushing RR towards a big total. Samson got out for 48 off 33 balls but Buttler continued with his explosive batting and guided RR to a massive total. Earlier, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field as SRH dropped former skipper David Warner from the playing XI. Williamson bowled out his strike bowler Rashid Khan inside 11 overs and paid the price as SRH bowlers failed to contain the RR run flow, conceding 109 runs in the last seven overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 28 Live Match Updates Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
- 18:09 (IST)Brilliant bowling!A brilliant over from Mustafizur Rahman has helped Rajasthan Royals pull things back in the game. He dismissed Manish Pandey on the very first ball and conceded only four runs, including a wide.
- 18:04 (IST)WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman removes Manish Pandey!Change of ends has worked for Rajasthan Royals and Mustafizur Rahman as Manish Pandey is out played on for 31 off 20 balls.
- 18:00 (IST)FOUR!Chris Morris bowls short, outside off and Manish Pandey pulls it in front of the square leg, where Rahul Tewatia couldn't keep it in despite his diving effort.
- 17:58 (IST)FOUR! 50 up for SRH!Chris Morris misses the yorker by a little margin and Manish Pandey, who was standing deep inside his crease, hits it wide of mid-on fielder and collects a boundary, bringing up 50 runs for SRH.
- 17:54 (IST)SIX! Another maximum for Manish Pandey!Kartik Tyagi bowls length delivery on middle and leg stump and Manish Pandey rocks back and slaps it nonchalantly over mid-wicket for a cracking six. His second in the over.
- 17:51 (IST)SIX! Pandey smashes his first maximum!A length delivery wide of off and Manish Pandey hits it over extra cover for his first maximum of the match. This shot must give him a lot of confidence.
- 17:49 (IST)Back to back boundaries!Jonny Bairstow goes for another big hoick but this goes high in the sky. Jos Buttler, running back from mid-off can't hold on and manages to parry it beyond the ropes. The next ball also fetches his four more runs as Bairstow ups the ante for SRH.
- 17:46 (IST)SIX! Bairstow smashes over cover!Full and wide from Chetan Sakariya and Jonny Bairstow clears the extra-cover fence to start the over with a maximum.
- 17:45 (IST)Slow start from SRH openers!Kartik Tyagi concedes only three runs in his second over as SRH openers get off to a slow start in their huge run chase.
- 17:43 (IST)Another terrific bouncer from Kartik Tyagi!Kartik Tyagi bowls another terrific bouncer, Jonny Bairstow tried to guide it over keeper's head but got beaten by the extra bit of bounce.
- 17:40 (IST)Tidy start from RR bowlers!Just 11 runs off the first two overs as SunRisers Hyderabad get off to a cautious start.
- 17:37 (IST)FOUR! Bairstow off the mark with a boundary!A full delivery from Mustafizur Rahman and Jonny Bairstow leans forward and drives it nicely just wide of the cover fielder. Jos Buttler gave it a chase but soon realised he wasn't going to get to that.
- 17:34 (IST)FOUR! Pandey off the mark!A fiery bouncer from Kartik Tyagi but Manish Pandey somehow manages to get his bat to the ball at the last moment and it goes over wicket-keeper's head and races away to the fence.
- 17:32 (IST)The chase begins!Manish Pandey has walked out to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow and Kartik Tyagi will bowl the first over for Rajasthan Royals.
- 17:15 (IST)Miller ends RR innings in style with a six! SRH need 221Vijay Shankar has managed to keep the RR batsmen quiet on the first five balls of the final over but David Miller ends the innings with a maximum, taking RR total to 220/3 in 20 overs.
Innings Break: A fiery 124 off just 64 balls from @josbuttler and @IamSanjuSamson's 48 powers @rajasthanroyals to a commanding 220-3 in 20 overs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
This is the second joint-highest total in #IPL2021. https://t.co/7vPWWkuPYu #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6hXpWCDuww
- 17:12 (IST)WICKET! Buttler departs after superb hundred!Sandeep Sharma finally gets his man as Jos Buttller chops his own stumps but nonetheless it was a knock to remember for ages as he departs after scoring 124 off just 64 balls.
- 17:10 (IST)SIX! RR go past 200!Jos Buttler smashes a huge six over long-on. It was a length delivery and deserved the every bit of punishment. What's worse is that Sandeep Sharma overstepped and it's a no ball. Buttler makes the most of the free hit and clears the ropes for back-to-back sixes.
- 17:07 (IST)FOUR!Way outside off stump from Sandeep Sharma and Jos Buttler plays another short-arm-jab and collects another boundary.
- 17:06 (IST)SIX! Buttler continues his strokeplay!Sandeep Sharma goes wide of the crease and Jos Buttler hits it inside out over long-off for a massive six.
- 17:03 (IST)SIX! Riyan Parag joins the party!An overpitch delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Riyan Parag clears the long-on fence with ease, relying only on his timing.
- 17:01 (IST)Maiden IPL century for Buttler!Jos Buttler reaches his maiden IPL century with a simple tap in on the leg side. He brought up his hundred off just 56 balls.
@josbuttler brings up his maiden #VIVOIPL century in just 56 balls (10x4, 5x6). He is the 2nd @rajasthanroyals to get to triple figures this season!https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Kh3Aa2Du6J— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
- 16:59 (IST)FOUR! Buttler reaches 99!A wide delivery from Vijay Shankar and Jos Buttler somehow manages enough connection to send it to the boundary ropes.
- 16:58 (IST)WICKET! Samad take a great catch to dismiss Samson!Abdul Samad takes an exceptional catch just inside the fence to get rid of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who departs are scoring 48 off 33 balls.
It took this special effort from Abdul Samad in the deep to end the 150-run stand between Buttler and Samson. https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fngn6Qtslu— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
- 16:56 (IST)FOUR! Lucky boundary for Buttler!A wide yorker from Vijay Shankar and Jos Buttler only manages to gets thick inside edge, but it beats the wicket-keeper and runs away to the fence.
- 16:51 (IST)FOUR! Runs are coming thick and fast!It wasn't a bad delivery but Buttler rode on his luck to collect another boundary. He only managed a thick outside edge and it sailed over short third-man fielder and raced away to the fence.
- 16:49 (IST)FOUR!Width from Bhuvneshwwar Kumar allows Sanju Samson to free his arms and he does exactly that, starting the over with a boundary over point.
- 16:48 (IST)Four, four and a six!Jos Buttler takes Mohammad Nabi to the cleaners, hitting him for two boundaries and ending the over with a massive six over deep mid-wicket. Nabi gave away 21 runs in the over.
- 16:46 (IST)SIX! There's no stopping Buttler from here on!A half-tracker for Mohammad Nabi and Jos Buttler hits it over long-on fence.
- 16:45 (IST)Bowling change!Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack for the first time in this match.
- 16:44 (IST)SIX! Buttler gets his third six!Khaleel Ahmes bowls full and Jos Buttler waits for it deep inside his crease and hits it over long-on for his third six of the match.
- 16:42 (IST)FOUR! 100 partnership for 2nd wicket!Sanju Samson gets some room outside off stump from Kahleel Ahmed and he makes the most of it, bringing up the century partnership for the second wicket.
- 16:36 (IST)FOUR! Buttler on fire!Jos Buttler is firing on all cylinders now. Having reached his first IPL fifty this season, he smacks another boundary. It was short and wide from Sandeep Sharma and Buttler smashed it over extra-cover for a cracking boundary.
- 16:34 (IST)SIX! Buttler reaches fifty in style!Sandeep Sharma bowls full and wide of off stump and Jos Buttler hits it straight down the ground for a six, reaching his fifty in style.
- 16:31 (IST)FOUR!Khaleel Ahmed bowls an overpitch delivery and Jos Buttler scoops it over wicket-keeper's head for a brilliant boundary.
- 16:25 (IST)FOUR!Sanju Samson comes dancing down the track and plays a lofted shot towards long-on and just about manages to get it away from the fielder as the ball rolls over the fence after one bounce.
- 16:20 (IST)Dropped! Manish Pandey drops a sitter!Sanjus Samosn hits firmly straight into the hands of Manish Pandey at long-off but he somehow fails to grabs the sitter despite getting his both hands to it. It can prove costly, we will to wait and see.
- 16:17 (IST)Rashid Khan back in attack!Rashid Khan comes into bowl his third over and we are only ninth over into the match. Kane Williamson has completely different approach than Warner to make the most of his strike bowler.
- 16:12 (IST)FOUR!Khaleel Ahmed bowls slightly short and wide of off stump and Sanju Samson plays late and cuts it between point and short third man for a boundary.
- 16:06 (IST)SIX! What a shot!Vijay Shankar bowls right in the slot and Sanju Samson dispatches it deep into the stands over long-off and the we have a change in ball.
- 16:02 (IST)SIX! Buttler goes big!Vijay Shankar pitches short and Jos Buttler short-arm-jabs it over deep midwicket for his first maximum of the match.
SIX— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
Just slightly too short from Shankar and @josbuttler short-arm-jabs this one over the midwicket fence!
Terrific timing! #RR are 60-1 after 7 overs.https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/M5N0kCpFit