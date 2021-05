Jos Buttler scored his maiden IPL century, blasting 124 off just 64 balls, as Rajasthan Royals posted 220/3 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Sunday. Buttler lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early, who got out leg before trying to sweep Rashid Khan. Buttler combined with his skipper Sanju Samson and took the attack to the SRH bowlers, hitting them to all parts of the ground. The duo forged a 150-run partnership for the second wicket, pushing RR towards a big total. Samson got out for 48 off 33 balls but Buttler continued with his explosive batting and guided RR to a massive total. Earlier, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field as SRH dropped former skipper David Warner from the playing XI. Williamson bowled out his strike bowler Rashid Khan inside 11 overs and paid the price as SRH bowlers failed to contain the RR run flow, conceding 109 runs in the last seven overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 28 Live Match Updates Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi