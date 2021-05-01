Players have taken more responsibility this year: MS Dhoni

CSK aer currently in top of the table, and are in excellent form. After their win vs SRH, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said the "players have taken more responsibility this year" which has led to their remarkable turnaround.





"I think addressing the problem (on what's been different for CSK this year?)," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation, after CSK registered their fifth successive win of the season.