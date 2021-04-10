Extra special to walk out for toss with MS Dhoni: Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the match, DC's standby captain Rishabh Pant said, "t will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to."





All eyes will be on Pant, who silenced his critics with some brilliant displays for India against Australia, England after IPL 2020.