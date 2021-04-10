CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Match Live Updates: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Begin New Campaign vs Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals
CSK vs DC IPL Live Score 2021: Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. DC finished IPL 2020 as runners-up, losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final. Meanwhile, CSK had a disappointing season, finishing at seventh position during the league phase and missing out on the playoffs. Ahead of IPL 2021, Delhi faced an early setback with captain Shreyas Iyer pulling out due to a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury during India's recent ODI series vs England, and has undergone a successful surgery. In his absence, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the team's standby captain. Meanwhile, CSK also faced an early setback with Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood also pulling out due to personal reasons. They signed Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for the Aussie cricketer. DC will be aiming to begin their campaign on a winning note, in their chase of an elusive IPL title. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, and challenge for the playoffs this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 2 Live Cricket Score Between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), from Wankhede Stadium.
- 19:05 (IST)Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players: MS DhoniAfter losing the toss, MS Dhoni revealed Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo will be CSK's four overseas players for today's match.
- 19:03 (IST)Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes the four overseas players for DC: Rishabh PantAfter winning the toss, Rishabh Pant revealed that Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes are the four overseas players who will be playing for DC vs CSK.
- 19:01 (IST)Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowlDC captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss, and elected to bowl.
- 18:58 (IST)Tom Curran, Chris Woakes to make IPL debuts, Amit Mishra receives special cap: WatchTom Curran and Chris Woakes will make their debuts for DC today. Meanwhile, Amit Mishra also received a special cap for his 100th T20 game. Here is the video:
Two debutants for Delhi Capitals and a special cap for Amit Mishra who is all set to play his 100th T20 game for DC
- 18:48 (IST)MS Dhoni's arrival at the Wankhede Stadium: WatchMS Dhoni will be aiming to begin the new season with a win after a disappointing IPL 2020. Here is a video of him entering the Wankhede Stadium for pre-match training:
The wait ends!
Ladies and gentlemen, MS Dhoni has arrived at the Wankhede Stadium with his trademark smile.
- 18:41 (IST)Rishabh Pant and his pre-match drills: WatchDC's standby skipper Rishabh Pant will be looking to build on his fine form from his international exploits recently. Here is a video of him beginning his pre-match drills:
The Delhi Capitals captain is here and has begun his pre-match drills!
- 18:35 (IST)CSK find replacement for Josh HazlewoodBefore the season even began, CSK faced a setback with Josh Hazlewood pulling out due to personal reasons. He has been replaced by Jason Behrendorff.
- 18:20 (IST)Let's make it 4 titles: Shane WatsonAhead of the match, former CSK player Shane Watson wishes the team luck ahead of their match vs DC. Taking to social media, he posted a collage of photographs, and wrote, "Best of luck Chennai for your first match of the season. Let's make it 4 titles".CSK have won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.
- 18:12 (IST)Yesterday's match report of IPL 2021 season openerAB de Villiers and Harshal Patel were the stars as RCB defeated MI by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the IPL 2021 season opener, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. During his team's chase, De Villiers slammed 48 runs off 27 balls. Meanwhile, Patel took five wickets for RCB. Click here for the full match report.
- 18:07 (IST)Head to head: CSK vs DCBoth sides have each other 23 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 15 times and DC coming out on top in eight occasions.
- 18:02 (IST)Extra special to walk out for toss with MS Dhoni: Rishabh PantAhead of the match, DC's standby captain Rishabh Pant said, "t will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to."All eyes will be on Pant, who silenced his critics with some brilliant displays for India against Australia, England after IPL 2020.
- 17:48 (IST)Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni in Wankhede Stadium: WatchBoth teams have reached the Wankhede Stadium for today's match. Standby DC captain Rishabh Pant met some of his India teammates from CSK including MS Dhoni. Here is the video:
A day ahead of the CSK vs DC clash, Rishabh Pant caught up with some of his mates from Chennai Super Kings. It's not gonna be quite as friendly tonight.
It's not gonna be quite as friendly tonight #YehHaiNayiDilli #VIVOIPL #IPL2021@msdhoni @ImRaina @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/uStLLvpTzj
- 17:45 (IST)Shreyas Iyer's message to his teammatesAhead of DC's first match, injured captain Shreyas Iyer spoke through the franchise's Twitter handle to his teammates and fans. Looking to inspire, he said, "Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always do. We know it won't be easy, but we know what it takes to raise the Cup.""We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part (is) we go beyond than just a team. Make no mistake about it", he continued."Make no mistake about it, every game you will have me in your corner. Your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer. Come on Delhi. Love always, Shreyas", he further added.
