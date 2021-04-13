Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Yadav pulls it through square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 for Suryakumar Yadav! It has been a terrific innings from him. Full on middle, Yadav flicks it over square leg for a maximum.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rohit guides it through point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Yadav looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene is caught for a chat at the sideline. Jayawardene says that he would like to take the first win as he feels it is important to keep the winning habit. Admits they made mistakes in the first game and hopes to rectify them in this game. Jayawardene says they just need to be patient and tells they do not need to panic. Mahela says they needed to weather the storm and get over the par score they have in their head. Jayawardene says that one needs to be consistent and tells sometimes a team will lose a good game but they need to play good cricket. Says when they are not playing good cricket they need to push themselves. Jayawardene informs Coulter-Nile has a bit of niggle and they thought to give Jensen some game.
9.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, Yadav looks to push but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good over from Shakib. Just 6 off the over. On middle, Ro comes down the track and nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Another single. This one is through covers.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Rohit milks it to long off and gets a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and flat outside off, Suryakumar punches it to cover-point and rotates.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rohit works it to mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Surya punches it to long off for one.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! It has been a good partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. They would want this pair to carry on. On the other hand, Kolkata would look to break this partnership and put pressure on Mumbai.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Expensive start for Prasidh! 16 off his first over. The last ball is around off, Suryakumar runs it down to third man and keeps the strike. He moves to 40 with that.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now smartness! This is superb from SKY! Good length ball closer to off pole, Suryakumar deftly places it fine to the third man fence for a boundary.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the middle! Cracking noise as the ball hit the bat! That was cricketing poetry! Length ball on off, Suryakumar gets on top of the bounce and crunches it through extra cover for a classy boundary.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a delightful shot! Prasidh rolls his finger on this as he bowls it on off. Suryakumar comes inside the stumps and lifts his flick elegantly over mid-wicket. The ball hits the advertising cushion on the full.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Prasidh bowls quick and slightly fuller. Suryakumar pushes it to mid off.
Prasidh Krishna is into the attack.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Prasidh starts with a full ball on off. Rohit strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Rohit walks down the track and places it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around off. Suryakumar gets on his back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle. Rohit turns it to the right of short fine leg and gets a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Yadav milks it to long off and rotates the strike.
Run out chance! Suryakumar Yadav is the man in question. Replays show that Yadav was well inside his crease.
6.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Direct hit but safe! Floated delivery on off, Rohit taps it to the left of the bowler and calls for a run. Shakib gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Surya though is well in as confirmed by the replay.
Shakib Al Hasan is back on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller and quicker on middle. Suryakumar milks it to long off for one.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Tidy start from Cummins. Just 5 off his first over. End of the Powerplay and Mumbai are 42/1! Once again Cummins gives width but this time there is protection in the deep. Surya punches it to the right of sweeper cover. Rahul Tripathi gets to the ball quickly and stops the Mumbai pair from getting the second.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Better now. This is closer to the off pole. Yadav plays it to mid off.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cummins gives width and gets punished. One thing you certainly do not do against Suryakumar Yadav is give him width. He will punish you. Length ball outside off, Suryakumar Yadav says thank you very much and slashes it through covers for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Cummins rolls his fingers on this one. It is on a length outside off. Suryakumar chops it to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Cummins goes fuller on off. Suryakumar looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins starts with a good length delivery which comes in with the angle. It is on middle and off. Cramps Suryakumar for room. He punches it to point.
