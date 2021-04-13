Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are back for the chase. The Mumbai players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the innings for Kolkata.
So 153 is what Kolkata need to get only their second win in 13 games against Mumbai. They have momentum on their side and will hope the batters can finish the job now. The pitch is not an easy one to bat on and Mumbai will hope their bowlers can hide their batters flaws and manage them get their first win of the season. Can Bumrah and co. do some magic or will Kolkata finally get one over the side that has had their numbers for a long time now? Join us for the chase to find out.
The star of the show for Kolkata, Andre Russell is caught for a chat. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that he tried to execute his skills and it paid off. Mentions that they are confident of chasing this total. Further says that he is happy with the Purple Cap.
A phenomenal bowling performance from Kolkata and the star of the show, without a doubt is Andre Russell. He bowled the 18th and the 20th over. Those two overs were enough for Dre Russ to finish with a 5-fer. 5/15 pulled the handbrake from Mumbai's innings. Cummins too was fantastic finishing with 2/24 from his four. Varun Chakravarthy and Sjhakib were fantastic as well getting one wicket a piece. Prasidh Krishna though had a tough evening as he was the most expensive bowler. But those flaws were well covered by his teammates.
After being put into bat, Mumbai did not get off to a good start as they lost the returning de Kock very early. Suryakumar Yadav though continued his sublime form. His 36 ball, 56 put Mumbai in a strong position. Rohit played second fiddle but failed to take charge of things after the departure of Surya. The Mumbai batters faltered abysmally. Thanks to some streaky boundaries from Krunal Pandya towards the end, the defending champions managed to get past 150.
A very good bowling display from Kolkata especially at the death. Once again Mumbai falter in the final 6 overs. A thing we usually do not see from the defending champions. They are known for their power-hitting prowess but so far that has not arrived this season. 33/6 in the final 5 overs sums up the story in itself.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Andre Russell gets a five-fer! Length delivery on middle, Chahar slogs it over mid on but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards long on where Shubman Gill takes a good catch by coming forward. MUMBAI ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 152!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Chahar pulls it over mid-wicket. It lands safely there. The batsmen get two runs.
Trent Boult is the last man out to bat. He will face the hat-trick ball.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two-in-two for Russell! Short delivery on middle, Bumrah looks to pull it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Shakib Al Hasan takes a good catch.
Bumrah is out to bat.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Russell gets his third wicket! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it uppishly towards short fine leg where Prasidh Krishna takes a comfortable catch.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on middle, Pandya lofts it over wide mid on for a boundary.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Chahar pushes it to point. 12 runs from the over. Good one for Mumbai!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Krunal drives it through covers for a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on leg, Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Length delivery on leg, Pandya looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Chahar defends it towards point for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Chahar flicks it through square leg for a couple.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Chahar pushes it through covers for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length outside off, Chahar guides it towards third man. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandya punches it through covers for a single.
Who comes in now? It is Rahul Chahar!
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Second wicket in the over for Russell and Jansen is yet to get his first runs in this league. Back-to-back ducks for the lanky South African. Fullish and wide outside off. Jansen stays on the leg stump and stretches out. He looks to carve it over cover but ends up picking out Cummins in the deep. The Australian makes no mistake and takes the catch with his fingers pointing towards the sky.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer on leg, Jansen does well to duck under it.
Who will walk in to bat next? It will be Marco Jansen!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard disappoints! Russell gets the big man! He gets the dangerous Kieron Pollard. Kolkata are doing a fantastic job with the ball here. They have made a strong comeback in this game. Mumbai, a side famed for their destruction in the death are being destructed in the death so far this season. Russell goes full and wide outside off. He makes Pollard try and use his reach. Pollard stretches and looks to hit it over long off. KP cannot get enough on it and ends up getting a thick outside edge straight to the mitts of Dinesh Karthik.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Pollard looks to cut but misses it.
Cummins is done for the evening so who will bowl now? Will it be Andre Russell or will Morgan gamble with a spinner? It is going to be Dre Russ!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pollard flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Pollard comes forward and blocks it well.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Pandya looks to guide but misses it.
One Pandya replaces another as Krunal Pandya walks out to bat.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finally some success for Prasidh and he has got the dangerous Hardik Pandya. He is not ready to leave the field. A very good comeback from Prasidh after being hit for a boundary. He has been expensive so far but has got the big fish now. A nice change up from Prasidh. He rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it on off. Hardik looks to go over mid off but the bat turns in his hands and the lack of pace sees him just hit it in the air and straight to the fielder. Andre Russell there takes the catch with ease. Gutsy from Prasidh and Morgan to keep mid off up against Hardik who is a strong player down the ground. The gamble has worked and Mumbai, just like the previous game have not started the death overs well.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Length delivery outside off, Pandya lofts it over point for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna is back. He has not had a good evening so far but can he make comeback?
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Pollard offers no shot to this one.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball on middle, Pollard comes forward and looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery on middle, Pollard looks to defend but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Pollard defends it off the back foot and looks for a run but Hardik Pandya sends him back.
KP will walk out to bat now. But the question is which KP? Will it be Krunal Pandya or Kieron Pollard? It is going to be the West Indian KP!
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Cummins was brought in to do the damage and that is exactly what he has done. A very non-fluent innings from Rohit comes to an end. Not often do we say that but tonight the Mumbai skipper just was not at his usual best. Pacy good length delivery around off. Cummins hits the deck hard and makes the ball come back in. Rohit looks to play it away from his body but ends up getting a thick inside edge onto the stumps. Massive wicket for Kolkata as they know how dangerous Rohit could have been.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pandya pushes it towards point for a single.
