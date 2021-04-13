Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Sharma plays a paddle sweep through square leg. Two runs taken.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated delivery outside off, Sharma waits and then guides it past short third man for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery outside off, Pandya drives it through covers for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it towards the leg side. Rohit wants the single but Hardik Pandya sends him back.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Sharma punches it through mid off for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Sharma plays a paddle sweep towards short fine leg.
Strategic Time Out! Mumbai have set the platform for a grandstand finish here. 6 overs remain in this game and they have their skipper, Rohit Sharma who has faced enough balls and now will look to spread his wings along with Hardik Pandya. With Krunal and Pollard still to come, sky can be the limit for them but they will be looking to get at least 60-65 in the last 6. Kolkata have done a decent job so far but that all might go in vain if they cannot finish this innings well.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rohit plays it towards point for a single.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Short again on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 100 up for Mumbai!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Hardik pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Pandya punches it to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Pandya mistimes it to mid-wicket.
Change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna is back for his second over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pandya drives it through mid off for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Pandya defends it to covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Sharma punches it through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rohit looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pandya pushes it through mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to cut but misses it.
Change in bowling. Varun Chakaravarthy is back on. 1/16 from his 2 overs so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through square leg for a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Hardik pushes it to point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandya punches it through point for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Pandya leaves it alone.
The new man in is Hardik Pandya!
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his first of the game and Ishan Kishan's stay in the middle is a very brief one. The short ball has done the trick and this is a good comeback from the Australian after being hit for a massive biggie in the last ball of his previous over. Cummins bangs it in short and directs it well too. It is right on the body. Ishan Kishan loves to hook. He goes for it but he is not in control of it. It goes to the right of fine leg. Prasidh Krishna runs to that side and takes a very good catch. Back-to-back wickets for Kolkata and they are getting back in this game.
Pat Cummins continues.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kishan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Kishan defends it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Ishan Kishan!
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar departs soon after getting a fifty but take nothing away from this innings. A fabulous innings from SKY comes to an end. Floated delivery on off, Suryakumar looks to deposit it over the long on fence. The ball comes slower than he anticipated. He comes down the track but does not time it well. It goes very high in the air. Shubman Gill comes running in from long on and takes the skier very nicely.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Yadav looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery outside off, Sharma pushes it through covers for a single.
