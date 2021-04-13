Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot to finish the over. Spoils the over for Varun Chakaravarthy. Tossed up outside off, Rohit gets down on his knee and drags his sweep over square leg for a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Suryakumar Yadav strokes it away from mid off and gets a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! SKY looks to paddle but Varun Chakaravarthy bowls it well down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Poor from Kolkata! Extra run for no reason. Short and quick outside off. Rohit punches it to the right of point. Rana there dives and saves runs. Good job but then he sends a poor and unnecessary throw well away from Karthik. He cannot stop it and it allows them to take the run.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker on middle and leg. Yadav knocks it to long on and trudges to the other end.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, no spin on this. Suryakumar pushes it to mid off.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Rohit looks to defend off his front foot but the ball drifts and takes the inside edge. It goes to the left of short fine leg and they take a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, Yadav looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards the leg side.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery outside off, Sharma drives it towards covers where Morgan dives and does well to stop it. The batsmen cross ends.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Suryakumar drives it through mid off for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Yadav punches it to covers.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it through mid on for a single.
Shakib Al Hasan is on.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Yadav pushes it through mid off for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Expensive second over for Harbhajan. On the pads, SKY works it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 14 off the over and Mumbai have got rhythm as soon as Surya has come out to bat.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the off side! Straighter one on off, it is not a bad ball but Suryakumar is in such form that even the good balls are made to look ordinary. It is on off, Suryakumar gets on his front foot and drives it uppishly but well away from short cover and through extra cover for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short, and wide but straight to the fielder. Short and wide outside off. Suryakumar gets the width and cuts it powerfully but straight to the man at point.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! Suryakumar is looking in excellent touch here. Flighted delivery on middle and off, Surya comes inside the line of his stumps and picks it up in Calypso style. There is a long on and deep mid-wicket but SKY places it right between them for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The previous ball forces Bhajji to change his line and commit a mistake. He gets a lot of turn but it is down the leg side. SKY leaves it alone.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is off the mark with a boundary! Premeditated but well placed. Flighted delivery wide outside off. Suryakumar stretches out and sweeps it over the square leg umpire's head for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Suryakumar Yadav starts his innings with a good looking push to mid off.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Very good catch from Rahul Tripathi and Morgan's plan to start with two spinners has been rewarded. De Kock's start to the 2021 season is not a glorious one. It is very short and he is out of here. Varun Chakaravarthy, who was the star last season strikes early in this game. Tossed up fuller on middle, de Kock looks to slog it over mid-wicket. The ball though is a fraction slow. He mistimes it high in the air. Rahul Tripathi runs to his left and takes a very good catch going down the ground.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rohit whips it to the left of deep mid-wicket. That should have been two but the batters are off to a nervy start in terms of their running and they take just one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the fielder. Flighted fuller outside off, Rohit plays a wonderful drive but straight to the man at cover.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Good placement. Short and on the pads, Rohit clips it through the leg side and gets a brace.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Mumbai get their first boundary of the game and it comes from the bat of their skipper. Chakaravarthy eers on the shorter side on off. Rohit pulls it with ease over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Varun Chakaravarthy starts with a flattish delivery around off. Rohit dabs it towards backward point. He looks for a run but de Kock turns it down.
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Very good first over from Bhajji! Just three off it. The last ball is a flighted delivery on middle. De Kock looks to play it through mid on but closes the face of the bat a fraction early. The ball takes the leading edge and goes to the left of short cover. Captain Morgan there dives and saves runs for his side.
0.5 over (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Confusion but luckily for Mumbai no damage done! Short and slow on middle, de Kock turns it behind square leg and calls for a quick run. He comes down but Rohit sends him back.
0.3 over (2 Runs) De Kock gets his first runs of the season! A loopy low full toss on off. De Kock whips it through mid-wicket and gets two as Shakib cleans it up.
0.2 over (0 Run) Flat and short outside off to welcome de Kock this season. He punches it but finds cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Run straightaway! Rohit is off the mark! Harbhajan starts with a floated delivery on middle and off. Rohit tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run. De Kock was slightly hesitant but he goes with his skipper's call.
We are all set for the action to begin! The men who matter the most, the two umpires, stride out to the middle. Kolkata players are in a huddle with their skipper revisiting the plan one last time before they take to the field. Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma walks out with the returning Quinton de Kock to open the innings for Mumbai. Kolkata will begin with spin. Former Mumbai player and skipper, Harbhajan Singh is all set to operate with the new ball first up. Bhajji vs Rohit will be an interesting clash first up. Here we go!
Kolkata's star pacer, Pat Cummins is caught for a chat. Cummins says that Mumbai have a strong side but adds they have added players who have strengthened them. Adds they need to bowl well. Cummins says he is good and tells he had a month's rest and he feels fresh. Cummins says he tries to help the team out wherever he can. Tells he learns a lot more from the guys in the team who have played a lot more on these surfaces.
Mumbai's star South African, Quinton de Kock is caught for a chat. De Kock says that he has not done anything special. Tells he has been trying to make sure his rhythm is all good. De Kock says that he comes along if they need something. Tells their team has a lot of leaders and tells he looks to add any value wherever he can.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK) (IN FOR CHRIS LYNN), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that they would have fielded first as well. Rohit tells the couple of games they saw there was some dew. Tells the ball was turning against Bangalore despite of the dew. Rohit feels they were 20 runs short in the last game. Tells they have the bowling attack to defend targets. Rohit says he is not bothered losing the first game as they have gone onto win the championship which is important. Rohit tells they need to bat well and tells they made mistakes with the bat in the final 5 overs in their last game. Rohit informs Lynn misses out and de Kock comes back in the side.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they would look to bowl first. Adds that they played aggressive and positive cricket in the last game. Mentions that he will look to improve their record against Mumbai. Further says that Shakib is playing his 50th game for Kolkata and adds it is a big achievement. Informs they are unchanged from the last game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Kolkata captain, Eoin Morgan is out in the middle with Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma. This is Kolkata's designated home game so Morgan has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Rohit calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. KOLKATA OPT TO BOWL!
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden are the pitch masters for the day. Murali Kartik says that the track being used in this game is the adjacent one to the one used in the last game. It is the black soil pitch and it will be interesting to see how it plays. Hayden says that the pitch looks very similar and tells it is very dry. Hayden thinks it will be very difficult in the middle overs and says that Powerplay will be crucial. Hayden says personally he would love to chase.
Hello and welcome to game 5 of this season and it sees two heavyweights collide against each other. Kolkata, after their opening game victory against Hyderabad would look to make it 2 out of 2 with a win over Mumbai. The defending champions continued their tradition of losing their first game of the season and now would be looking to get their first win of the season. Rohit Sharma and co. have a brilliant record against Kolkata and they will look to make it even better. Can Morgan and his troops get one over Mumbai or will the defending champions continue their dominance against Kolkata? A very intriguing contest awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 37/1. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.