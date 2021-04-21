Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Gaikwad flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, du Plessis drives it through mid off for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Gaikwad cuts it through point for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Gaikwad defends it to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, du Plessis flicks it towards mid on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Faf flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Gaikwad pushes it through mid on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, du Plessis flicks it through square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Gaikwad punches it through covers for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, Gaikwad looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, du Plessis pushes it through mid off for a single.
Varun Chakaravarthy is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his numbers so far.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short of the fielder! Short delivery on middle, Gaikwad pulls it to the deep square leg region. The fielder comes charging in and goes for the catch but it falls short of him and it goes to the fence.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, du Plessis pulls it through square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, du Plessis looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Gaikwad guides it towards third man for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on middle, Gaikwad flicks it to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Russell is welcomed into the attack with a big maximum! Some shot from Gaikwad! Short of a length on middle, Gaikwad pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Gaikwad punches it through point for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Just wide of Russell at first slip! Short delivery on off, Gaikwad looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the first slip fielder towards third man for a boundary. Chennai will take it anyhow they come.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Gaikwad pushes it to point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, du Plessis pushes it towards covers for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, du Plessis looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, du Plessis defends it off the back foot.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have started off really well here! They have raced to 54 for 0 in the Powerplay and are looking very good. Both du Plessis and Gaikwad have played some beautiful shots and they would want to go big. Kolkata, on the other hand, need to bowl better than what they have and they need wickets quickly. Du Plessis got hurt on his finger and the physio is out in the middle to have a look at him. Sunil Narine is back on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, du Plessis looks to flick but gets hit on the gloves. He takes a single as the ball goes to the leg side but seems to have gotten hurt in the process. CHENNAI ARE 54/0 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Gaikwad flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, du Plessis flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, du Plessis looks to pull but misses it. Wided.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Gaikwad flicks it towards square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Gaikwad is looking good in this game so far and he would look to continue. Full delivery outside off, Gaikwad drives it through point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, du Plessis pushes it towards mid on for a single.
