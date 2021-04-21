Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That's all from this thriller! Chennai win their third game in a row while Kolkata lose their third in a row but the fight they showed was pleasing to see. On Thursday, 22nd April 2021, Bangalore go up against Rajasthan in Mumbai. That match will begin at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Till then, cheers and take care.
Faf du Plessis, the Man of the Match, says that he has felt the most fluent in this season so far and he is feeling more technically correct. Goes onto say that the ball came sweeter of the bat in this game and he is pleased with his performance. Adds that he felt that the spinners were a threat as the ball stopped a bit. Tells that Gaikwad is a fantastic talent and it is beautiful to see him bat and he is a wonderful timer of the ball. Tells that he is very lucky to play under MS Dhoni as he is very calm, cool and collected. Goes onto say that they bowled well in the Powerplay but then the dew set in but Andre Russell played brilliantly.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that it is quite easy as the context was between the batsmen and the bowlers from the 16th over and it was their execution which matters. Adds that he has seen enough in cricket and he likes to be humble and there is no reason that the opposition cannot score the same as them. Tells that he told the guys to focus on their game and play well. Tells that Russell played the way he does and the pitch was stopping a bit. Goes onto say that they have bowled so many outside off but one which was bowled on the pads, they got a wicket. States that the batting was good and Gaikwad played well and it was crucial that he got runs on the board. Says that Gaikwad did not look rattled and he backed themselves. Tells that they need to understand their teammates really well.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they made a great comeback in the game after they were 31/5 at one stage. Adds that the partnership between Russell and Karthik's partnership was crucial for them. Mentions that Cummins played a superb innings. Further says that the first 5 overs of their batting did not go our way. Morgan also says that if they had got one partnership at the top, they would have chased this total. Mentions that the bowlers could have executed better but losing 5 wickets in the Powerplay cost them the game. Praises Russell for his innings and Russell was disappointed after getting out.
Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony!
Deepak Chahar is up for a chat. He says that he tried to bowl straight balls and it helped him. Adds that there was some swing on the surface. Mentions that he tried to execute his skills and it paid off. Further says that after the Powerplay the ball came nicely onto the bat and it helped the batsmen.
Chennai, oh Chennai, how did the game come so close? Picked up 5 wickets in the Powerplay with Deepak Chahar taking 4 wickets and the game should have been done and dusted but later, their bowling was hammered. Sam Curran went for 58 runs while Shardul Thakur continues to have a tough time with the ball. Curran, despite giving 58 runs, probably picked the wicket of the match as he dismissed Andre Russell. Overall, a tough game but Chennai will be relieved.
Kolkata were off to a poor start as they lost 5 wickets for 31 runs inside the Powerplay. Many would have thought that Kolkata were done and dusted but not Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins. Andre Russell tonked 54 in just 22 balls while Karthik played very well but something special was yet to come. Pat Cummins was superb, he hit Sam Curran for 30 runs in an over and he brought Kolkata back in the game but he lost out of partners in the end and Kolkata fell short. But, hold your heads high as they have given a tough fight.
How did the game get so close? Take a bow, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, and Dinesh Karthik. But special credit has to be given to Pat Cummins. When he came in, Kolkata were still way behind but he tonked the ball to all parts of the ground and took Kolkata close but it was not to be. Chennai will be relieved that they have managed to get over the line. Whatever happened, this game was a thriller and we were all entertained.
19.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Krishna is out and Chennai win! Wow, what a game we have had! Low full toss on off, Cummins lifts it over the bowler's head and calls for two. Chahar throws it to the bowler's end where Thakur collects and whips the bails off. The third umpire has been called for and the replays show that Krishna is well short. CHENNAI WIN BY 18 RUNS.
Is Prasidh Krishna run out? Chennai are confident and Krishna is short.
20 to get in the final over. Shardul Thakur it will be to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Krishan digs it out to point.
18.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Good length ball on the pads, Cummins looks to heave it away but gets hit on the pads. A leg bye sneaked in as the ball goes to the leg side. What will Krishna do here?
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Cummins powers it to long on but refuses to take the single.
Prasidh Krishna is the last man in.
18.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What was Varun Chakaravarthy doing? He responded too late but he at least made sure that Cummins is safe! Full ball on off, Cummins drives it to long off and wants a couple. Chakaravarthy says no at first but realizes that Cummins has to be on strike and runs. Chahar throws the ball to Curran who whips the bails off.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cummins has played some knock here! Wow, Good length ball on the pads, Cummins smacks it over deep square leg for a biggie. 22 needed in 10 balls.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on the pads, Cummins digs it out. No run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Cummins drives it through mid off for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Yorker outside off, Cummins looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes over short third man for a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery wide outside off, Cummins offers no shot to this one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Cummins lets it go.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length wide outside off, Cummins leaves it alone.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Cummins smashes it through point but does not take a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Cummins drives it through covers but does not take the single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Cummins lofts it over covers. Two runs taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Pat Cummins! Terrific innings from him. He has taken Kolkata close but he needs to stay till the end. Full delivery on off, Cummins drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Chakaravarthy cuts it through point but does not take the single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Cummins lofts it over mid on and it goes on a bounce to Faf du Plessis at long on. The batsmen cross ends.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Yorker outside off, Cummins looks to dig it out but misses it. It goes over the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Cummins drives it to covers.
Varun Chakaravarthy is the next man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Poor shot from Nagarkoti! He had to give Cummins the strike who was striking the ball so well but he went for a big shot and perishes Full on middle, Nagarkoti looks to go over long on but does not time it well It goes towards long on where Faf du Plessis takes a comfortable catch.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Nagarkoti defends it off the back foot.
Strategic Time-Out! This game has come alive all of a sudden. First it was Andre Russell but when he got out, it looked like Chennai will have it in their bag but Pat Cummins has other plans. He is hitting the ball to all parts of the ground and is keeping Kolkata interested. They need 45 in 24 balls with Cummins on 48 off just 19 balls. Chennai will be thinking how did the game come to this after they had Kolkata on the mat. An interesting phase coming up.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on middle, Cummins pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 30 runs from the over! Wow, what power-hitting from Pat Cummins. Kolkata need 45 in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full toss outside off, Cummins lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row for Cummins! Length delivery on middle, Cummins flicks it over square leg for a maximum.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! Length delivery on middle, Cummins whacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie. The umpires want to check if it is a four or a six and the replays confirm that it is a maximum.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Length delivery outside off, Cummins smacks it over long off for a maximum.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Cummins looks to go big but gets a top edge. It lands safely over mid off. Two runs taken.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 221, are 202. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.