Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Karun Nair has begun his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway from April 9. The right-handed batsman on Tuesday hit the nets to get into the groove ahead of the start of IPL 2021. Karun was bought for INR 50 lakh (base price) by KKR in the IPL auction in February. "Feels so great to get back to the grounds after what seemed like an eternity. Gearing up for the season ahead, let's get rolling. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo," Karun Nair tweeted.

Feels so great to get back to the grounds after what seemed like an eternity. Gearing up for the season ahead, let's get rolling!



Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #KKR pic.twitter.com/emFDPwpJPq — Karun Nair (@karun126) March 30, 2021

On Monday, young Indian batsman Shubman Gill, pacer Prasidh Krishna, and skipper Eoin Morgan joined the KKR camp.

Indian players Shubman Gill and Prasidh, and England's Morgan were with their respective national teams till Sunday for the three-match ODI series.

Morgan had missed the final two ODIs of the series against India in Pune because of an injury sustained during the first ODI.

Earlier, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum arrived in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Promoted

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).