KL Rahul joined the rest of the Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The Punjab Kings skipper was in blistering form last season and the Punjab-based franchise will hope for a similar outing from KL Rahul in the 14th edition of the IPL. KL Rahul bagged the Orange Cap last year as he scored 670 runs from 14 matches, including one century and five half-centuries. "The most essential part of #SaddaSquad is here Tuhadda swagat hai, #CaptainPunjab #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings," Punjab Kings captioned the image.

Punjab lost a few close matches last year and finished sixth on the points table after the league stages.

Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12.

Ahead of the season, Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer had said that in IPL 2021, fans will see an aggressive approach from KL Rahul.

"KL batted a little timidly last season. He probably batted deeper because there was not much batting after No. 5, and Glenn Maxwell was not firing," the Punjab Kings website quoted Jaffer as telling the Times of India.

"He took that responsibility on himself to try and stay at the crease and get the job done. This time around, everyone will see an aggressive KL Rahul for sure," Jaffer had said.

Rahul was struggling for runs in the Twenty20 International series against England but found form in the One-Day Internationals in the recently-concluded England's tour of India.

Rahul slammed a century and a half-century as India won the three-match series 2-1.