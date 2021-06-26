The two times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday shared two photographs of Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav and it has sent cricket enthusiasts into a frenzy. While the first snap is from Team India's Mumbai camp, where the Sri Lanka-bound players are serving a two-week quarantine, the second one is an old picture of the duo from KKR's archive when Suryakumar used to play for the Kolkata-based outfit. "Reunited: Purani Dosti (Old friendship)," KKR wrote in the caption box of the post.

The post soon became the talk of the town as fans started sharing their excitement in the comment section.

While a few cricket enthusiasts were happy to see the two together, other fans rued that KKR let go of Suryakumar after IPL 2015.

"That's the biggest loss to KKR," wrote a user.

That's the biggest loss to kkr — Alesh (@cricketaddict56) June 26, 2021

"That was the biggest profit for SKY. SKY would've played his whole life at #6/#7 in KKR, In MI (Mumbai Indians), he got opening/#3 slot and he could show his potential to the world," wrote another fan on the post.

That was biggest profit for SKY



SKY would've played his whole life at #6/#7 in KKR,



In Mi, he got opening/#3 slot & he could show his potential to the world. — Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) June 26, 2021

"Kuldeep Yadav must be in the playing 11 for KKR. You can't underestimate a player like him," read another comment.

Kuldeep Yadav must be in playing 11 for #KKR

You can't underestimate the player like him. — (@srk_rajpurohit) June 26, 2021

A follower said that Suryakumar is going to be the next captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the mega auction.

"Next Captain of KKR after the mega auction," a user wrote along with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Kuldeep Yadav must be in playing 11 for #KKR

You can't underestimate the player like him. — (@srk_rajpurohit) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in another post, KKR gave an update about their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who will be next seen in action for the West Indies on Saturday during their first T20I against South Africa.

Promoted

"Those asking How is Dre? The Big Man will be seen in Maroon soon. He is named in the West Indies T20I squad for their series vs SA," the post said.

Those asking







The Big Man will be seen in Maroon soon. He is named in the @windiescricket T20I squad for their series vs SA pic.twitter.com/XMSEzaczAy — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 26, 2021

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR were placed at the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 standings when the marquee event was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 scare.

The cash-rich league is set resume in Sepetmber-October and will take place in the United Arab Emirates.