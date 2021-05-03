The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been rescheduled after two KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19. The match was scheduled to be played on Monday, May 3 in Ahmedabad. "Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19," the IPL said in a media release.

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health.

"Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour," the release added.

This is the first reported instance of players at a team testing positive for Covid-19 during IPL 2021.

Earlier, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 before joining their respective squads.

KKR are placed seventh on the points table with four points while RCB are placed second with 10 points. The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium.