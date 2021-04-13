KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Lose Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan As Kolkata Knight Riders Come Back Strongly
KKR vs MI IPL Live Score 2021: Suryakumar Yadav departed after a brilliant 56-run knock.
Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders started brilliantly as they got rid of Quinton De Kock early on. However, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the innings with a calculated partnership to help Mumbai Indians score 81 runs in the first 10 overs. KKR had taken the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 56 when the last reports came in. Earlier, Eoin Morgan named an unchanged team from the one that played against SunRisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians have replaced Chris Lynn with South Africa's Quinton de Kock in their side. Bangladesh's Shakib-al-Hasan received his 50th cap for KKR in IPL. After a disappointing start, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to get on the points table with a win, while on the other hand, Eoin Morgan will look to consolidate on a good start, having registered a 10-run win in their season opener against SRH. With both squads having a solid inventory of firepower in their belly, fans can expect a run-feast through the likes of Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana. KKR missed the last two playoffs in IPL while MI went on to win the title on both occasions. (LIVE SCORECARD).
IPL 2021 Match 5 Live Cricket Score Between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) from MA Chidambaram Stadium.
- 20:27 (IST)Ishan Kishan Departs!Pat Cummins took the wicket of Ishan Kishan on the first ball of his third over.
- 20:20 (IST)Halfway Mark!MI scored 81 runs for one wicket after 10 overs.
- 20:20 (IST)Surya Departs For 56!Suryakumar Yadav departs after scoring a fantastic fifty.
- 20:04 (IST)A Helicopter Flick For A Six?Suryakumar Yadav is redefining the cricket manual.
- 19:56 (IST)Powerplay Ends!KKR keep check on MI's run-rate. 42/1 after six overs.
- 19:51 (IST)Varun Chakra-(view)-varthy!Varun Chakravarthy keeping things tight for KKR.
- 19:43 (IST)The Suryakumar Yadav Show!Suryakumar Yadav hits three boundaries in Harbhajan Singh's second over.
- 19:39 (IST)Wicket!Varun Chakravarthy strikes, dismisses Quinton de Kock on the last ball of his first over.
- 19:36 (IST)Spin From Both Ends!Varun Chakravarthy given the second over by Eoin Morgan.
- 19:33 (IST)Harbhajan Singh Starts!Old horse Harbhajan Singh starts the proceedings for KKR.
- 19:02 (IST)KKR Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!KKR captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bowl against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Chennai.
- 19:00 (IST)50 For Shakib-al-Hasan!Shakib-al-Hasan is playing in his 50th match for KKR in IPL.
- 18:58 (IST)Pitch ReportA dry Chennai pitch awaits both teams. Scoring can be a little tough in the middle overs, therefore the teams need to make the most of the powerplay overs.
- 18:54 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 5 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. KKR won their first game against SunRisers Hyderabad while MI were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener of IPL 2021.