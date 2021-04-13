Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders started brilliantly as they got rid of Quinton De Kock early on. However, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the innings with a calculated partnership to help Mumbai Indians score 81 runs in the first 10 overs. KKR had taken the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 56 when the last reports came in. Earlier, Eoin Morgan named an unchanged team from the one that played against SunRisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians have replaced Chris Lynn with South Africa's Quinton de Kock in their side. Bangladesh's Shakib-al-Hasan received his 50th cap for KKR in IPL. After a disappointing start, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to get on the points table with a win, while on the other hand, Eoin Morgan will look to consolidate on a good start, having registered a 10-run win in their season opener against SRH. With both squads having a solid inventory of firepower in their belly, fans can expect a run-feast through the likes of Andre Russell, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana. KKR missed the last two playoffs in IPL while MI went on to win the title on both occasions. (LIVE SCORECARD).

