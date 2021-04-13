Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Both teams have made contrasting starts to their IPL 2021 campaign. On the opening day of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians lost in a last-ball thriller to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR, on the other hand, beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to start off with a win. Mumbai were poor with the bat against RCB, Chris Lynn top scoring with 49 runs. The likes of Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and the rest of the lower order failed miserably as MI could only manage 159/9. In the field too MI looked rusty, with dropped catches costing the team dear. Nitish Rana was the star for KKR in their opening match with the opener blasting 80 off 56 balls. He got good support from Rahul Tripathi, who scored 53 and despite big-hitters like Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan failing to come to the party, KKR managed to score 187/6. On the bowling front, there were decent performances all round.

When will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match take place?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will take place on April 13, Tuesday.

What time will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The KKR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)