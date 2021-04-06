Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19, Mumbai Indians said on Tuesday. "Mumbai Indians' scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19," the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said in an official statement. "Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," they added. They said their medical team will continue to monitor More's health and follow the BCCI protocols.

More is the latest to test positive for coronavirus with IPL 2021 set to begin in less than a week. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for the virus last week, while it was revealed on Sunday that Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal has been quarantining at his home after testing positive on March 22.

Several members of the ground staff and event managers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games this season, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana too had tested Covid-positive, but has recovered and rejoined training.

IPL 2021 is set to kick off on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai in the season-opener.

Last year, the tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in India.

IPL 2021 sees the cash-rich league return to India, with the matches set to be played across six venues - Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.