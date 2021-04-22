Juhi Chawla took to social media to give her support to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who suffered a narrow defeat vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 15, at the Wankhede Stadium. The KKR co-owner took to Twitter, and praised the team's effort in what was a close encounter vs MS Dhoni's CSK. Good batting displays by Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik helped KKR take the game until the last over during the chase. "Proud of our team KKR .. after such a shaky start where we looked like we had collapsed ..!.!!!! our boys played strong and hard , and brought it to a close match ..!! Thank you Russell, DK, Pat ..!!! @Russell12A @DineshKarthik @patcummins30 @KKRiders".

Chasing a target of 221 runs, KKR faced a major collapse, losing the top order of their batting line-up to single-digit scores. Chennai's Deepak Chahar blitzed past KKR's top order with a four-wicket haul.

It was only after the arrival of the team's middle order, that the pressure began to increase on CSK's bowling unit.

Karthik slammed 40 off 24 balls, packed with four fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell scored a half-century (54 in 22 balls), but couldn't anchor his side's innings, losing his wicket to Sam Curran.

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins smashed an unbeaten knock of 66 runs in 34 balls, but didn't receive any support, with KKR getting bowled out in 19.1 overs, after scoring 202 runs. Cummins also bagged four fours and six sixes.

The win helped CSK climb to top of the IPL 2021 League Table, with six points from four matches. Meanwhile, KKR are sixth in the standings, with only one win from four games.