IPL 2021 matches will move to Mumbai, likely from May 7, sources told NDTV. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been discussing moving the remaining IPL matches to one venue after two players tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. As a result, the Bangalore and Kolkata legs of the IPL may be scrapped. The teams are currently in Delhi and Ahmedabad where matches are scheduled to be played until May 8.

KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19 and this led to the IPL rescheduling Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

In Delhi, five ground staff of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) tested positve for the virus and were isolated. Later, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said the staff members who tested positive were not on duty.

The first leg of the IPL was played in Chennai and Mumbai simultaneously and subsequent legs were scheduled in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata followed by the playoffs and the final in Ahmedabad.

However, with Covid-19 cases at KKR the BCCI had been mulling moving the remainder of the league to one venue.

At the KKR camp, both Warrier and Chakravarthy have been isolated and KKR CEO Venky Mysore said that while Warrier had been "doing fine", Chakravarthy is "a little under the weather."

"Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits," Mysore was quoted as saying to host broadcaster by kkr.in.

(With ANI inputs)