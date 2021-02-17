The IPL 2021 Player Auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year will see 292 players go under the hammer as teams look to find the right balance. While teams have kept most of their squads intact from the previous edition, there will be some big names who will be available to snap up at the auction in Chennai on Thursday. While some teams surprisingly released their star players, there are also new names that teams will be happy to get their hands on.

Here are some of the biggest players that will go under the hammer in the IPL 2021 auction:

Steve Smith (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Rajasthan Royals' decision to release their captain Steve Smith came as a surprise and Smith - considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world - is the highest-profile name in Thursday's auction list. While Smith scored three half-centuries in the 2020 season, he couldn't lead his team to the playoffs, but he still remains a huge asset with the bat and will be a great top-order addition to whichever franchise that picks him up.

Glenn Maxwell (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The big-hitting Australian had a disappointing season in 2020 and was consequently let go of by Kings XI Punjab. But he has since impressed again in the Big Bash League as well as for Australia against India, and as one of the most lethal T20 batsmen, can still be a valuable addition for any team.

Kedar Jadhav (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Jadhav was released by Chennai Super Kings after an indifferent 2020 season, but will be looked at closely in the auction. Jadhav brings with him vast experience and his all-round abilities make him a good addition. He is among the two Indian players to be listed at the highest base price.

Dawid Malan (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

Dawid Malan has never played in the IPL before, but the English left-hander is currently the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game and is expected to generate some demand in the auction. Malan comes into the auction with an average of 53.43 in 19 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and a very impressive strike rate of 149.47.

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The former Bangladesh captain did not play the last edition of the IPL as he was serving his one-year suspension, but is back in the fray for the next season. A good batsman down the order and very effective with his left-arm spin, Shakib can be the all-rounder most teams would love to have.