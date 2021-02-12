With less than a week left for the IPL auction 2021, the franchises have shortlisted a total 292 players who will go under the hammer. Arjun Tendulkar, 21-year-old son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, also made it to the shortlisted players in the all-rounders category at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Arjun made his T20 debut recently in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played two matches for Mumbai in the premier domestic T20 tournament and picked up two wickets from two matches, conceding runs at an economy of 9.57.

However, Arjun suffered huge set back ahead of the IPL auction as he was not named in the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy that begins on February 20.

Earlier, 1,114 players had registered themselves for the for the auction before the franchises trimmed down the list of 292 players, including 164 Indians and 125 foreign players.

A total of 10 players have been selected with the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, which includes veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav.

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has also been chosen for the IPL auction, with his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Pujara's last IPL appearance came way back in 2014 and since then he has been putting his name in the auction list but has failed to attract any interest.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) go into the IPL auction 2021 with the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, with nine available slots, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the least money in their kitty, with a salary cap of Rs 10.75 crore each.