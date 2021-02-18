Indian Premier League Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel revealed at the IPL 2021 Auction that VIVO is back as the title sponsor of the league. Brijech Patel spoke ahead of the auction in Chennai on February 18 and revealed that the mobile phones manufacturer is back as the title sponsor for the T20 league after Dream 11 had been roped in as sponsor for the 2020 season. Last season IPL had got Dream 11 for Rs 222 crore for one season whereas they had been getting Rs 440 crore per year from VIVO.

Earlier last year, VIVO had pulled out as sponsor of the Indian Premier League following a backlash on social media. In 2018, VIVO had signed deal worth Rs 2,199 crore for a five-year deal.

