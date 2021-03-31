SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled out of the IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. Marsh couldn't play the entire tournament last year as well as he was ruled out with an injury mid-season. An official media release from the IPL further added that Roy was acquired by SRH for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

"SunRisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons," read an IPL release.

Roy, despite being a mainstay in England's white-ball set-up for quite a while now, went unsold in the IPL auction held in February this year. The explosive opening batsman made his IPL debut with now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017 and also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the following season. In his brief IPL career of just eight matches, Roy has scored 179 runs with the help of one fifty.

Marsh, on the other hand, made his IPL debut way back in 2010 but has only made 21 appearances till now. Last year, he picked up an injury while bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which ruled subsequently ruled out of the entire season.

Promoted

The 14th edition of the IPL is set to begin on April 9, with a mouth-watering clash between between defending champions Mumbai Indians and RCB.

Despite injuries to their several key players, SRH made it to the knockout stage of the tournament last year. The 2016 champions will start their campaign against two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 11.