The 'Vaathi Coming' shoulder drop dance step has been a rage ever since the song released and Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have a deep liking for it. The off-spinner, who is currently with the Delhi Capitals squad for the ongoing IPL 2021, has twice uploaded videos of him doing the 'shoulder drop' step but he wasn't getting coaxed into doing it for the third time. In a video uploaded by Delhi Capitals on their social media handles, Shikhar Dhawan, with a helping hand from Prithvi Shaw, is seen trying to do his best to get Ashwin to the dance step. But the spinner stands his ground and manages to hold off his persuaders, at least for the time being.

Ashwin is even heard telling his DC teammates: "Maine do baar kiya hai (I have done it twice)".

Delhi Capitals players seem to be in a buoyant mood and expectedly so, following their big win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

It was a brilliant start to their IPL 2021 campaign for a team that will be without regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament this year due to an injury.

In Iyer's absence, Rishabh Pant has been given the responsibility of leading the team and the young wicketkeeper/batsman outwitted the great MS Dhoni to begin life as Delhi Capitals captain on a winning note.

It was a comprehensive win for last year's runners-up as they made short work of CSK's score of 188/7.

Despite chasing a tricky total, Delhi Capitals hardly even broke into a sweat as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan made mince meat of CSK bowlers.

The duo put on 138-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shaw blasting a 38-ball 72 while Dhawan scored 85 off 54 balls. DC overhauled the target with seven wickets remaining and eight balls to spare.