IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Appoint Damien Wright As Bowling Coach
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings appointed Damien Wright as their bowling coach for the upcoming season. The former Australian pacer has worked with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Highlights
-
Damien Wright has coaching experience in Australia, New Zealand
-
He has also coached in Bangladesh
-
He played 123 games in his first-class career
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has appointed former Australian pacer Damien Wright as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the tournament. "Wright has come to the right place. Another Aussie on-board," the official handle of Punjab Kings tweeted. Wright has had coaching experience in Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The 45-year-old bowler played 123 games in his first-class career and he had started his career in 1997-98 for Worcestershire, reported ESPNcricinfo. He played representative cricket till 2011, including for Australia and then he shifted his focus to coaching after retiring as a player.
In the Big Bash League (BBL), Wright has worked with Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.
In the IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings brought on board nine new players for the upcoming season of the IPL. Punjab Kings bagged players like Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson, Australian all-rounder Riley Meredith and further strengthened the team with 25-year-old Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, and Dawid Malan.
Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while Meredith was bought for Rs 8 crore. Also joining the team are Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, and Utkarsh Singh.