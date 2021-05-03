Delhi Capitals registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings, who slumped to the fifth loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Mayank Agarwal, leading the side in absence of KL Rahul who was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, led his side by example, guiding PBKS to a competitive 166 for six in 20 overs. Agarwal carried his bat and remained unbeaten on 99 off 58 balls but Delhi Capitals chased down the total with more than two overs to spare. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw got their side off to a flying starting, adding 63 runs without losing any wicket in the Powerplay and took the game away from Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Delhi Capitals, after registering their sixth win of the season, regained the top spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table. The Rishabh Pant-led side have 12 points under their belt from eight matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with 10 points each, are occupying the second and third place on the table, only separated by their net run rate. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who edged CSK in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday, are occupying the last playoff spot, with eight points. Rajasthan Royals, who defeated bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad earlier in the day, are fifth with six points, while PBKS are on sixth position with as many points. Kolkata Knight Risers, with four points, are seventh, while SRH who have won only one match this season so far are rock-bottom.

Race For Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan (380) regained the Orange Cap after scoring an unbeaten 69 off 47 balls against Punjab Kings. He surpassed KL Rahul who had scored 331 runs prior to this game. Dhawan's opening partner Prithvi Shaw also made inroads into the batting chart after yet another impactful performance. His knock of 39 off 22 balls helped him climb to the fourth spot. Sanju Samson (277), Mayank Agarwal (260) and Jos Buttler (254), who scored his maiden IPL century, entered the top 10, finishing on fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Race For Purple Cap

RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel continues to lead the Purple Cap race, with 17 wickets from just seven outings. Trailing him were Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan and Chris Morris who took their tally to 14 wickets. While Avesh has played eight matches, Morris has featured in seven matches this season so far. The next two spots are occupied by two leg-spinners Rahul Chahar (11) and Rashid Khan (10). Sam Curran, Pat Cummins and Kyle Jamieson, with nine wickets each, are occupying next three spots in the bowling chart.