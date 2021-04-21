Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals, who had lost to Mumbai Indians in the title clash last year, came out on top after a convincing performance. Delhi Capitals bowlers, led by leg-spinner Amit Mishra, bowled superbly to restrict the defending champions to 137 for nine in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians, who had won their previous two matches at the same venue defending low totals, fell short this time around as Delhi Capitals, riding on Shikhar Dhawan's 45-run knock, chased down the total with five balls to spare.

IPL 2021 Points Table

After notching up their third win of the season, Delhi Capitals moved to second spot on the IPL 2021 Points Table, with six points from four matches.

Above them are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having won all three of their matches so far. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, with four points each, occupy the last two playoff spots.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings have won one game each and are in the next three positions respectively. The 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) -- the only side without a win -- are rock bottom of the points table.

Race For Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, after playing another crucial knock, consolidated his position at the top of the batting chart.

He became the first batsman to cross 200-run mark this season, with 231 runs from four matches. RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has scored two fifties so far this season, is second on the list with 176 runs.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (157) and KKR opener Nitish Rana (155) are the next two on the list, with only two runs separating them. Rohit Sharma, who scored 44 runs on Tuesday, pushed AB de Villiers out to enter the top five.

Rece for Purple Cap

RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel continues to be the proud owner of the Purple Cap, having picked up nine wickets so far.

Promoted

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan, after yet another impressive performance, moved to second, pushing Rahul Chahar down to third. Both the bowlers have taken eight wickets each.

Trent Boult and Chetan Sakariya, with six wickets each, complete the top five.