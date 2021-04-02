New Zealand and Mumbai Indians star players, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne arrived in Chennai on Friday to feature in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. All three players were part of the limited-overs series against Bangladesh at home. The players will have to serve a mandatory seven-day quarantine period in their hotel rooms as per the BCCI norms relating to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines. During their quarantine, they will need to return multiple negative COVID-19 tests before commencing their practice routine.

The official twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted images of the three players wearing masks with a caption, "National duties to IPL duties. The trio has landed in Chennai! Welcome Trent, Adam and Jimmy."

In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, all players, management and the support staff will need to undergo multiple Covid-19 tests (except for the players who were involved in the recently concluded India-England series) during their seven-day quarantine period in their hotel rooms.

Post negative results, they will be allowed to start with their respective proceedings in the bio-bubble.

As per the schedule, defending Mumbai Indians are set to play their opening five matches in Chennai. The two-time defending champions will set the tone in the season opener itself starting April 9 when they take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

All matches are scheduled to be played without any crowd attendance owing to the spread of the threat of the deadly virus.

The 60 IPL 2021 matches will be played in over six venues - Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with the final scheduled for Ahmedabad on May 30.