Kings XI Punjab today announced the unveiling of a new brand identity – Punjab Kings – and a logo which communicates the spirit of Punjab, according to a press statement released by PTI. Speaking on the new brand identity Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said, "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. "The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."

The new brand name enhances the connection that the team has built over the years with its fan base around the world and helps it to stand out amongst competition.

The new brand identity is more contemporary and evolved, extends to accentuate the team's Punjabi provenance. Through the renewed identity, the spirit of Punjab is coming to light, infusing vigor and vibrancy while maintaining the long legacy through the motif, lion.

The brand name and monogram, lion, in the team's logo stand for exuberance. It is symbolic to the dynamic and distinctive edge of the team, through its sharp forms.

While the color stands for vibrancy, the roaring lion monogram has been simplified to an iconic rendition which fits into a confined space while giving all the elements a very modern feel.

Commenting on the occasion the promoters philosophy of Punjab Kings said, "We are much more than a team, but a family which has come together and built a connect with our fans through our relentless hard work. The new brand logo and name are an extension to our undying spirit of fighting against all odds and celebrating the true spirit of Punjab."

Apart from the logo change, the branding elements, communication, and messaging have been given a more simplified and inclusive look.

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry figures Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta and Karan Paul.

Based in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings thrives on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents Punjab.

Punjab Kings has always followed their motto - Live Punjabi, Play Punjabi - and drawn attention with their never-say-die attitude, entertaining cricket and dedication to sportsmanship.

The brand's infectious personality has built a strong affinity with fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent.