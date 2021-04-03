With less than a week left to the start of IPL 2021, last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals suffered a massive blow as all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for coronavirus, the franchise confirmed on Saturday. In their media release, the Delhi-based franchise said that the player had checked into the team hotel on March 28 with a negative report but his second Covid test returned positive. "Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," it added.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their opening encounter in Mumbai on April 10.

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) any player testing positive for Covid-19 needs to isolate himself for 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," states the BCCI SOP.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 9 and Day 10. Provided, both the test results from Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, and he does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment.

"After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities."

The IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers (RCB) in the tournament opener in Chennai.